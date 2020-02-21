Rudy Reed: Baseball still comes out the winner

I’m old. But I still have vivid memories of my youth. In 1950, when I was 12, my two favorite words to hear in late springtime were: “School’s out!” It’s not that I disliked school. There were just other things that were a lot more fun. For example, freedom. And baseball.

I’m 81 now. I still love freedom. And I still have two favorite words in the spring. But instead of "school’s out," the two words are "Play ball!" It’s been about 65 tears since I played the game. But I’ve never stopped loving everything about it. I’m an avid lifelong fan of football, basketball and track. But they’re not baseball. It was America’s pastime in 1950, both in my small (pop.2,500) hometown of Farmington, and in all of America east of the Mississippi River.

Semi-pro baseball was a favorite form of local summer entertainment. It was everywhere. Peoria, just 20 miles east of Farmington, was home to the Sunday Morning League, the first semi-pro league in the state history, according to historian, Bob Sampson, Ph.D. Basically, high quality semi-pros flourished for two reasons: first, professional ball just paid a pittance and second, the guys simply loved playing the game.

Since many fans and journalists across the nation fervently believe football has surpassed baseball as America’s pastime, I have a quiz for them.