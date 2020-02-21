Rudy Reed: Baseball still comes out the winner

I’m old. But I still have vivid memories of my youth. In 1950, when I was 12, my two favorite words to hear in late springtime were: “School’s out!” It’s not that I disliked school. There were just other things that were a lot more fun. For example, freedom. And baseball.
I’m 81 now. I still love freedom. And I still have two favorite words in the spring. But instead of "school’s out," the two words are "Play ball!" It’s been about 65 tears since I played the game. But I’ve never stopped loving everything about it. I’m an avid lifelong fan of football, basketball and track. But they’re not baseball. It was America’s pastime in 1950, both in my small (pop.2,500) hometown of Farmington, and in all of America east of the Mississippi River.
Semi-pro baseball was a favorite form of local summer entertainment. It was everywhere. Peoria, just 20 miles east of Farmington, was home to the Sunday Morning League, the first semi-pro league in the state history, according to historian, Bob Sampson, Ph.D. Basically, high quality semi-pros flourished for two reasons: first, professional ball just paid a pittance and second, the guys simply loved playing the game.
Since many fans and journalists across the nation fervently believe football has surpassed baseball as America’s pastime, I have a quiz for them.
Does the NFL have the long history of MLB? Correct answer: No. Major league baseball first took the field in 1869, more than a half century before the NFL.
Does the NFL have a national anthem like baseball’s “Take Me Out to the Ball Game,” written in 1908? Correct answer: No.
Is baseball as violent and dangerous as football? Correct answer: No. Since the onset of football, there have been warnings from public health experts. In 1957, the American Academy of Pediatrics stated: “Body contact sports, particularly football and boxing, are considered to have no place in programs for children ages 12 and younger.” So-called educators have largely failed to heed repeated, dangerous warnings.
Does the NFL have a long history of stars known simply by their nicknames? Correct answer: No. Hardball has the likes of, just to name a few, the Say Hey Kid, the Yankee Clipper, the Splendid Splinter, the Georgia Peach, Stan the Man, the Big Train, Mr. October, the Iron Horse and the game’s greatest player ever, the Sultan of Swat. Football has the Galloping Ghost, Broadway Joe, Sweetness, and not much else.
Does the NFL have a history of colorful characters to match MLB? Correct answer: No. No one in any sport was ever more colorful the Bob “Front Row Seat” Uecker, who as a Redbird, warmed up before a World Series game shagging fly balls with a tuba. “Mr. Baseball” was a guest on "The Tonight Show" more than 60 times.
Casey Stengel, a great manager, was known for his humor and bluntness. My favorite quip from him was the one about the ‘Hapless Mets’ of 1962, with their 40-120 record: “Can’t anybody here play this game?”
My favorite quote about baseball came from Pulitzer Prize winner George Will, America’s foremost conservative political voice, and a diehard Cub fan. When reminded by someone that "baseball is just a game," Will responded: “True, and the Grand Canyon is just a hole. But there are holes and there are games.”
Quiz results: BASEBALL 5, football 0.
Rudy Reed is a retired child welfare social worker, a published author and poet and a former member of the Decatur Board of Education.