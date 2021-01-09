Rudy Reed: With desire, change still possible

Presidential historians will likely record 2020 as, to quote Charles Dickens, “The best of times and the worst of times.” The worst was that we had to cope with the continuing inanities of Donald Trump. The best was the outcome of the election.
There’s an old adage that when faced with a catastrophe you can either cry or laugh. I’m sure many of us have laughed and cried over the past four years while the Trump crisis engulfed our country. But there’s also a third reaction, and it’s the most important, i.e., learning from the experience.
• Excessive power is invested in the office of the presidency.
Under Trump, the prime example of this may have been his power to make unchallenged policy decisions, the most hurtful of which was removing our country from the Paris climate accord. Climate change is the most important long-term problem facing the world and therefore should not be left to the whims of a single individual.
Another example is a president’s power to pardon. Trump is making a mockery of our system of justice in this area. His most egregious pardon was saved for the four Blackwater security guards tried and convicted of murdering 17 unarmed Iraqi civilians in 2007. Former Ambassador to Iraq, Ryan Crocker called Trump’s action “morally repugnant.” And don’t forget, in 2018, he disbanded the White House special pandemic committee which Pres. Obama had established. Congressional legislation can and should be framed and passed to prevent these dangerous wrongs in the future.
• We need an overhaul of our election system.
Under our current system, not all votes matter. In populous states such as California, where Biden won by several million votes, all that matters is that he won by one vote. In order for every vote to matter equally we need to abolish the electoral college and have the president chosen by popular vote. We should also eliminate the influence brought about by vast amounts of private monies pouring into campaign vaults. We need public financing of our elections with each candidate allowed the same amount to spend. As it stands now, members of Congress spend grotesque amounts of time in fundraising, time which should be spent working on legislative matters.
• We need to remodel the Supreme Court
Politics need to be removed from the process of court appointments. A fairly large, bipartisan committee of legal scholars should be named by the American Bar Assoc. to select the Court appointees. Lifetime appointments to the Court should be abolished and replaced by term limits of around 10 years. Currently, five votes by justices constitutes an official decision. Considering the enormous gravity of many of the cases coming before the Court, five votes is simply an insufficient number. The Court needs to be enlarged from its present number of nine to perhaps 15.
• We need a more informed and participatory electorate
Our educational institutions, all the way from middle school through college, have done an abysmal job preparing our youth in this area. Courses in civics and political science should be mandatory. Requiring a field placement in a governmental agency before graduation should be seriously considered.
America can do better than it has. Much better. Change cannot be accomplished overnight. But it can happen. All we need is the opportunity, the desire and the willingness to work.
Rudy Reed is a retired child welfare social worker, a published author and poet and a former member of the Decatur Board of Education.