Rudy Reed: With desire, change still possible

Presidential historians will likely record 2020 as, to quote Charles Dickens, “The best of times and the worst of times.” The worst was that we had to cope with the continuing inanities of Donald Trump. The best was the outcome of the election.

There’s an old adage that when faced with a catastrophe you can either cry or laugh. I’m sure many of us have laughed and cried over the past four years while the Trump crisis engulfed our country. But there’s also a third reaction, and it’s the most important, i.e., learning from the experience.

• Excessive power is invested in the office of the presidency.

Under Trump, the prime example of this may have been his power to make unchallenged policy decisions, the most hurtful of which was removing our country from the Paris climate accord. Climate change is the most important long-term problem facing the world and therefore should not be left to the whims of a single individual.