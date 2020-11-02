Sam Fazeli: US may have to follow France's lead

It is very likely that the number of infections in the first wave were significantly undercounted. I personally know three friends who had mild COVID-19 symptoms very early in the pandemic — from loss of smell and taste to cough, a fever and feeling fatigued — but never got an official diagnosis. This was not only driven by the fact that we did not have access to routine tests and facilities at first, but also, as the case with my friends suggests, many never got checked out to begin with.

Second, the latest wave is driven by younger individuals. While there is risk of severe COVID-19 and "long COVID" in this group, they have a much lower rate of hospitalizations. But they can certainly still spread the disease. Given the incubation period for the virus and the fact that many younger people are likely to be asymptomatic, we would expect many of them to pass on the infection to older members of their families without realizing it. In time, as more elderly people become sick, you'd expect to see an increase in hospitalizations.