Sam Force: Did you ask right questions about Trump?

Questions:

How is it possible to walk upright without a spine? We now have 43 spineless Republicans we could ask, but first you would have to dig their heads out. (We all know where their heads were.)

It amazes me that the President of the United States of America can summon his minions to the Capitol, direct them to “fight like hell" to stop the electoral vote, and then the spineless cowards vote to acquit.

It’s as if USCP Officer Brian Sicknick were still alive. But we all know that Officer Sicknick was murdered defending the same spineless cowards.

How about the over 140 other officers that were injured? Do they believe the spineless cowards will have their back when the next President sends a gang of thugs to the Capitol to stop another electoral vote?

How do they explain their votes to their staff? The officers that protect them? The food service workers? The custodians? If they are so afraid of such an immoral human being, then they should not be serving in the U.S. Senate. For Mitch O'Connell to acquit the former president is beyond belief. Then O'Connell tells the whole world just how guilty the orange man is. Is he expecting a pat on the back? He and 42 other senators will go down in history for the cowards they are.