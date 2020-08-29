Sam R. Fisher: Campaign swings wide of newspapers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. J.B. Pritzker hired a lot of expert talent to guide his new $5 million "It Only Works if You Wear It" campaign to encourage Illinoisans to wear a mask.

But the campaign apparently isn’t spending a dime on print advertising in newspapers.

Instead, it’s using various forms of broadcast, billboards and social media to spread the word.

The governor hired an ad agency to place the advertising, a world class photographer, talent, an agency to provide creative direction, and another agency that specializes in understanding and simplifying. Then, there’s a firm that provides that data insights. And let’s not forget the COVID-19 modeling team, whatever that is.

But here’s one thing all of these media experts missed that the governor and his team do know, and it’s been in front of them every day — the newspapers of Illinois.

They missed the newspapers that covered his daily news conferences to update Illinoisans about COVID-19.

More importantly, they missed the local newspapers statewide that kept every community informed about the pandemic. Newspapers provided a fact-based lifeline of much needed information, which we all know is critical in times of crisis.