SCHLEETER: Pride Fest in Decatur here to stay

Everyone had fun.

Decatur Pride Fest was a huge success on Saturday, Sept. 17. From 500 to 700 persons were estimated in attendance. A total of 31 vendors sold things or gave out information for their organization. It was a great day for the LGBTQIA+ community to celebrate who they are in a safe, nonjudgmental place.

Unfortunately, just before Pride Fest there were a number of detractors and just plain bigots who tried to derail the event. They posted all over the Decatur Illinois Pride Facebook page how wrong this was and how this confused and abused children. They called us “pedophiles,” an inflammatory word always thrown at the LGBTQIA+ community. The actual truth is that most pedophiles are straight men and often white.

Fortunately, the Decatur Park District stepped in and provided Decatur Park District Police security and presence during the entire event. They are to be praised for standing up and protecting the LGBTQIA+ community.

As I walked around Pride Fest, I saw many parents with young children in attendance. So I spoke with them and asked if they thought what we were doing would harm children. They said on the contrary. They chose to bring their children to teach them about diversity and acceptance of people’s differences.

It is interesting that detractors want to tell these parents how to raise their kids when they themselves would be outraged if they were told how to raise their kids. The detractors also called and hounded our sponsors, hoping to get them to pull out. To their credit, none did.

Before Pride Fest, I received a call from a mother who was against what we were doing. She said that it would be confusing for a child to see a boy dressed in drag and looking like a girl. I asked her, what if her daughter came to her and told her she wanted to be a boy? Her response was that she would talk to her child and ask why they felt this way. And, if there was any influence causing them to feel that way.

Without knowing, she had answered her previous concern. If a child is confused about a boy in a dress, you simply talk to them about it.

There was no organized protest at Pride Fest and it was a fantastic event for all who attended. It was fun to watch the kids giving dollar tips to the drag queens. It was great to see a big group of kids at the drag queen story hour. It was wonderful to see people dressed in colorful Pride attire or dress in a way to affirm themselves.

We should look forward to Decatur Pride Fest 2023 as hopefully an even better event. The people of Decatur need to know that Pride Fest is here to stay.