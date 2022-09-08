SCHLEETER: Pride Fest returns on September 17

Pride Fest is coming to Decatur on Saturday, September 17, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Fairview Park Main Pavilion This is the third Pride Fest to be celebrated in Decatur. Previous Pride Fests were held in 2018 and 2019. Then COVID hit which shut down the celebrations with many other things for two years.

Pride Fest is an important celebration for the LGBTQIA+ community. It allows this community to express pride in themselves and who they are in spite of negative labels from the world. But in these days, it is important for the LBTQIA+ community to stand up and be seen and heard against abuse and violence perpetrated against them in our country and around the world.

For example, over 100 transgender persons are killed around the world, including dozens that are killed in this country, every year. Even in the Decatur area, there have been two recent known acts of violence against LGBTQIA+ persons. And so, Pride Fest is an opportunity for the LGBTQIA+ community to stand up and say, “We will not be intimidated by physical abuse and violence against us.”

Pride Fest is also an opportunity for this community to stand up and speak out against legislation in other states that seek to diminish LGBTQIA+ rights. Laws like “Don’t Say Gay” in Florida and laws in some states that prohibit medical care for transgender children are trying to erase LGBTQA+ persons. Pride Fest gives an opportunity for this community of persons to say “we will not stand for these laws and we will not be erased.”

So, come to Pride Fest on September 17. There were 400-plus persons who attended in 2019. I expect there will be many more this year. There will be pet show competitions, a drag queen story hour for the kids, a youth drag show, musicians, a “Voice of Pride” competition and a regular drag show. Come and discover the many businesses and organizations who are proud sponsors of Pride Fest. Come and see 24-plus vendors, both non-profit and retail, at the Pride Fest event.

If you are straight or cisgendered, come along with your family to support and learn more about your LGBTQIA+ friends and neighbors. You will discover they are just ordinary human beings just like everyone else.