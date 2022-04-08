SCHONEMAN: Being enveloped in creativity

Music is a major part of all of our lives, even when we don't always realize it. Whether the radio is on while you are getting ready for work in the morning, or a movie moment hits you extra hard because of the film score.

More times than not, it exists to accentuate a moment in time. It’s a rare treat when someone gets to experience music on purpose. Just ask someone to recall their favorite concert and their eyes will light up with memories. Listen to the enthusiasm people have when talking about the next act coming to the Devon, or the renovations happening with the Lincoln Theater.

These are places where the music literally and figuratively takes center stage.

One could argue that we have plenty of music venues around Decatur, pointing out the various cover bands and DJs you see filling the bars around town on a Friday or Saturday night.

Typically when you go to see a band at a bar, there is other stuff vying for your attention. There may be sports on TV, or a friend is wanting to talk and catch up over some wings and beers. Maybe the slots are calling your name.

I agree that these local establishments have their importance, but there’s just something different about an actual “music venue”. A spot where bands don't have to contend with ESPN on the TV or faces buried in poker machines. No dance music on the jukebox.

It’s people. Instruments. Telling stories through song. Art. Emotion. Connection. So on.

On April 1, I caught the first show at The Loft, which is the third floor of the Decatur Area Arts Council repurposed into a music venue. To see something like this in downtown Decatur was a breath of fresh air. Three original bands, shirts being screen-printed on site, Jon Griffin painting amazing works while the music filled the room. Meanwhile, local art from the local high schools and middle schools lined the walls. It was like being enveloped in creativity.

I’ve run the First Gig Rock Camp for Kids in Decatur for the past eight years. I have friends that have taken that style of music education a step further with Millikin’s Rock University.

If our goal is to train the next generation of musical artists, they are going to need a “home base”. Somewhere that they can trade shows with out-of-town bands, create those connections, and give their dreams an honest shot of becoming reality.

The handful of places like Donnie’s Homespun, Golden Fox, and (now) The Loft are worth their weight in gold when it comes to local artists having the ability to express themselves. They’re small enough venues where you might stumble upon an up and coming artist that is getting ready to take the world by storm. And the reason you discovered them is because someone took a chance on hosting original music at their venue.

Major props to all who were involved in making the first show at The Loft a success. And best of luck to anyone trying to bring varied original acts to Decatur. I can’t wait to see what you all do next.

Mikey Schoneman is the camp coordinator for First Gig Decatur and lead singer of Harlem Hayfield.

