Scott Lambert: Whistleblower sharing horrific tale

Jeffrey Sterling is the warning to U.S. government whistleblowers. Be careful, don’t step out of line. This could happen to you. If three years in a federal penitentiary isn’t scary enough, add on the 11 years that Sterling spent in limbo, unable to move forward with his life or even find a job.
Sterling will be in Kaueper Hall at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Millikin University speaking about his experiences and talking about his new book “The Unwanted Spy: The Persecution of an American Whistleblower.”
I’ve witnessed this story. In the spring of 2013, Sterling visited one of my classes at Millikin. He told my students his story. At first, we were skeptical. He was, after all, both a lawyer and a spy. He was trained to deceive. Call me naïve, I ended up believing him. His story was too real. What was happening to him was too chilling. Sterling was a man who spent nearly a decade being persecuted by the government. Finally, the government indicted him and prosecuted him but even that process took over three years.
Sterling wasn’t even allowed to be the star of his own criminal trial. That privilege was reserved for James Risen, The New York Times reporter who wrote the story that the FBI said Sterling leaked.
The media paid attention to that story. That story was important. Risen stands up to the government over his First Amendment rights as the government tries to compel him into surrendering his source. The press was interested in this story. The press had no problem making this into a David vs. Goliath story casting Risen as David. The press could admire Risen for standing by his word and risking prison to protect his source.
The press just assumed the source was Sterling.
After winning its case in the courts against Risen, the government proceeded to try Sterling in the spring of 2015 without Risen’s testimony. They succeeded in convicting him. The case was thin but barely covered. Only four reporters covered the case from beginning to end and none of them were convinced of his guilt.
It’s always been that way with Sterling’s case. People just assumed he was guilty – until they heard his story.
Sterling spent three years in federal prison. He survived. And now he is finally free. A saga that lasted over 15 years of his life is behind him. He has a chance to start over. Part of that new start requires him to look back. His memoir about this story allows him to tell his side of the story. His speech Tuesday at Millikin allows you to hear his story.
I’ve heard it. I’ve been involved for eight years. I can tell you this. Sterling had opportunities to end the investigation. All he had to do was admit guilt and serk a plea agreement. That’s what the other people tried under the Espionage Act did. Sterling refused. He has never admitted guilt. He refuses to admit to something he didn’t do.
This Sterling case is fascinating when you take the human element out of it. Everyone assumed that Risen’s refusing to name his source was protecting Sterling, but what if he was protecting other people by his silence. If Risen said Sterling was not his source, the obvious next question was then who is?
Risen couldn’t have answered that. Quite a dilemma for a journalist.
What so many people missed while covering the Risen case was Sterling’s story. Risen had the protection of The New York Times and the First Amendment to shield him from the government’s wrath. Sterling had neither. He took on the full weight of government pressure for over a decade.
What did that pressure do to him? How did he survive?
Come listen to Jeffrey Sterling Tuesday and find out.
Scott Lambert is assistant professor of journalism and English at Millikin University in Decatur.