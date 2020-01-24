Scott Lambert: Whistleblower sharing horrific tale

The press just assumed the source was Sterling.

After winning its case in the courts against Risen, the government proceeded to try Sterling in the spring of 2015 without Risen’s testimony. They succeeded in convicting him. The case was thin but barely covered. Only four reporters covered the case from beginning to end and none of them were convinced of his guilt.

It’s always been that way with Sterling’s case. People just assumed he was guilty – until they heard his story.

Sterling spent three years in federal prison. He survived. And now he is finally free. A saga that lasted over 15 years of his life is behind him. He has a chance to start over. Part of that new start requires him to look back. His memoir about this story allows him to tell his side of the story. His speech Tuesday at Millikin allows you to hear his story.

I’ve heard it. I’ve been involved for eight years. I can tell you this. Sterling had opportunities to end the investigation. All he had to do was admit guilt and serk a plea agreement. That’s what the other people tried under the Espionage Act did. Sterling refused. He has never admitted guilt. He refuses to admit to something he didn’t do.