Scott Martelle: The sick thing is, it's not usual

As of about noon Monday on the West Coast, the nation had endured at least 355 separate shooting incidents over the previous 72 hours in which 123 people died and 297 were wounded. The sick thing is that’s not unusual.

I looked up the stats on the Gun Violence Archive as I contemplated the fourth mass shooting in Colorado in 2021, the most recent coming Sunday in Colorado Springs. A circle of family and friends had gathered to celebrate a birthday at a trailer in a mobile home park when, according to police, the boyfriend of one of the celebrants showed up with a gun and shot six adults — avoiding shooting children who were present — and then himself.

Again, the sick thing is, that wasn’t an unusual explosion of violence for the U.S. In fact, it was the 196th mass shooting — incidents in which at least four people other than the gunman are wounded or killed — since the start of the year, a pace of well more than one mass shooting a day.

The human tally so far in those incidents: 224 dead and 777 injured for a total of 1,001 people killed or maimed, or five victims per incident.