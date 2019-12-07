Stephen J. Kelley: Pump House recovery not so daunting

Since my name is mentioned in the editorial “Staley Pump House: Why, how, for whom?” (Dec. 4), it is fitting that I provide a response. I like to define myself as a building doctor and my patients are beloved grandparents and great-grandparents. As an architect and structural engineer, I have devoted my 35-plus-year career to preserving our shared built heritage. The history of “us” is important because it keeps us grounded in who we are and where we are going.
I am grateful to Tate & Lyle for allowing me and others to tour the Staley Pump House on Nov. 18. It is an extremely simple structure with wonderful flourishes. It hearkens to a time when concrete was made to simulate tone, and from seeing numerous comments on social media, one can see that many of us were successfully fooled.
The Staley Pump House is a modest yet beautiful poem rendered in concrete. They really do not make them like they used to. It was a wonderful, but not unsurprising, discovery that it was designed by the renowned firm Marshall and Fox.
I love the metaphor about what lies beneath the surface. Since the Pump House was constructed prior to and in anticipation of the filling of the lake, it most likely has very deep foundations. According to Tate & Lyle the shaft for the well goes approximately 40 feet below the waterline. If left in place and untouched for the next 500 years, the Pump House would not collapse into the lake as feared by some but remain standing like an abandoned castle along the Rhine.
I stated previously that the Pump House is an extremely simple structure - a two-story rectangular box on a massive foundation with slabs spanning between concrete walls and columns. A lovely veranda on the upper floor features a classical balustrade. The balustrade at the roof with imposing urns was removed some time ago which dampens but does not destroy the graceful charm of the architectural composition. A perfect size and elegant gem for Decatur.
I envision simple repairs for the Pump House that will not surpass the physical abilities of this community. Concrete construction had supplanted other building materials worldwide by the latter half of the 20th century. Concrete rehabilitation and repair are ubiquitous in today’s construction industry.
Regarding removal of lead paint and asbestos, this important step is presently being undertaken by Tate & Lyle prior to their planned demolition. The project manager is a self-styled “safety freak,” and I am confident that they will make every effort to properly contain and dispose of hazardous materials without allowing them to pollute the lake. This issue should not be discussed further in plans for rehabilitation.
Finally, it has been my honor to work with Bret Robertson, who has developed schemes for access, parking, adaptive reuse and about every other barrier that is been placed in the way by naysayers.
It is time to listen to these valid ideas and envision what could be and not what we cannot do. What lies beneath the surface is not as daunting as some would have you believe.
Stephen J. Kelley, a 1972 graduate of Stephen Decatur, is an Oak Park-based historic preservaton specialist.