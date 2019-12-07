Stephen J. Kelley: Pump House recovery not so daunting

Since my name is mentioned in the editorial “Staley Pump House: Why, how, for whom?” (Dec. 4), it is fitting that I provide a response. I like to define myself as a building doctor and my patients are beloved grandparents and great-grandparents. As an architect and structural engineer, I have devoted my 35-plus-year career to preserving our shared built heritage. The history of “us” is important because it keeps us grounded in who we are and where we are going.

I am grateful to Tate & Lyle for allowing me and others to tour the Staley Pump House on Nov. 18. It is an extremely simple structure with wonderful flourishes. It hearkens to a time when concrete was made to simulate tone, and from seeing numerous comments on social media, one can see that many of us were successfully fooled.

The Staley Pump House is a modest yet beautiful poem rendered in concrete. They really do not make them like they used to. It was a wonderful, but not unsurprising, discovery that it was designed by the renowned firm Marshall and Fox.