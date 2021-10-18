Stephen L. Carter: Once again, the most important Supreme Court term ever

With the first Monday in October behind us, perhaps we can at last put to rest the refrain about how the current term of the U.S. Supreme Court is among the most momentous in history. The court’s terms are like presidential elections: Always, history has never seen one as important as the one coming up. But the wordsmith in me is aware that the rhetoric we use when discussing the Supreme Court and its work has scarcely changed in more than a century.

In the summer of 1962, for example, the Los Angeles Times wrote that the justices had just ended “their most important term of court in a quarter of a century.” Why a quarter of a century? Maybe because exactly 25 years earlier, in 1937, The Associated Press had declared the year just past to be “one of the most momentous terms" in Supreme Court history.

Pick whatever date you like. In 1950, a Delaware paper warned that with the rights of accused Communists on its docket, the justices were beginning “the most critical term since President Roosevelt introduced his court-packing plan.” In September 1934, with New Deal legislation on the calendar, the New York Herald Tribune announced that this would be “the most important term of the Supreme Court of the United States in generations.” In 1910, with a ruling on the validity of federal antitrust statutes expected, a New Mexico newspaper told readers to prepare for “the most momentous term of the United States supreme court since reconstruction days.”

The way commentators talk about the significance of pending cases is similarly unchanged. “There has never been a more important issue or discussion before that high and powerful tribunal,” wrote the San Francisco Chronicle in 1895, shortly before reargument in Pollock v. Farmers’ Loan and Trust Co., which struck down the federal income tax.

The leftist philosopher and economist Harold Laski warned that the court’s 1935 decision striking down the National Recovery Act “may well be regarded, a generation from now, as its most momentous decision since the Dred Scott case which, 80 years ago, precipitated the American Civil War.” But aside from the fact that the justices swiftly retreated, the Warren Court soon happened, providing plenty of fodder for those at the other end of the spectrum to declare that the sky was falling. Consider the 1964 one-person, one-vote decision, nowadays considered a cornerstone of democracy. “Not all the uneducated are among the high school dropouts and the juvenile delinquents,” huffed the right-leaning columnist Holmes Alexander. “Some are on the Supreme Court.”

And so on and so on.

“We have been down this road before” wrote Justice Neil Gorsuch for a plurality of the court in 2019, referring to the regrettable efforts by prosecutors to try to evade the Constitution by holding what look like trials while giving them other names. But we have been down many roads before, none more than the one along which we declare that this is the most crucial legal moment, the most momentous decision ever. That’s a road we’ve traveled enough.

Stephen L. Carter is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist.

