Steve Wolf: School district's rescue is in reach

It was distressing to witness Decatur Public Schools being so held up to national attention for their shortcomings by the New York Times. However I feel somewhat at a loss in thinking of the school system in a positive light, and the responses from public officials shown in the two articles are subdued and defensive.

The numbers in the student performance rankings are starkly low and discouraging. The system had to be in an unaddressed condition of decline for a long while. Most telling was the quotation from assistant superintendent Jeff Dase, who referred to the test data deriving from the 2018-19 school year, “when the district lacked a curriculum and most of the programs that have since been started to address low achievement.”

The statement indicates a lack of professional accountability. How long could a school system operate without a curriculum? Like asking how long could a ship sail without a rudder.

The only way forward is to build upon the good thinking and good will of the caring citizens who are already standing up for the children.

— Board member Regan Lewis, who states, “We need to ask administration how we can help, really help” and who calls for more volunteers from the community to help address the learning loss from the long COVID shutdown.

— District staff workers Ashley Grayned and Jason Fox, who presented an initiative called TeacherReady, which would boost recruitment by paying the $5,750 tuition for long-term substitutes in the district who want to become certified teachers.

— Bill Clevenger, the newest board member, who recognizes that a stable, strong school system depends on consistent leadership. He points out that Rochelle Clark is the 17th Decatur superintendent in the 35 years he’s been in the community. This indicates far too many changes in the district’s leadership. It might need to conduct more careful leadership searches and offer a higher salary to attract top-flight talent. A school system which produces better prepared graduates is well worth the effort.

— Most encouraging is the evidence of a strong contingent of community people who are dedicated to improving the schools. I learned of the group Caring Black Men. A contingent of three members attended the board meeting and spoke during the public participation phase. The article tells that the group, formed 17 years ago, visits Decatur schools and meets with students to provide positive male role models. Founder Jeffrey Perkins, longtime member Jim Harris, and Al Williams talked about the boys they meet with regularly and how some of them don’t consider grades important, and how they struggle with reading and math. “Reading is the most important tool in their academic tool box,” Harris said. The district must allocate space, time and resources to addressing the problem early, he said.

It is such a committed citizen group which could form the nucleus for a support structure which, over a number of years, would make for a more successful public school system of which the city may be proud.