Storer H. Rowley: Fixing America's tarnished image

In the shadow of his predecessor’s impeachment trial, President Joe Biden is taking up the challenge of restoring America’s tarnished image in the world by making this case: The nation has survived an attack on its own democracy and actually emerged from it stronger, not weaker.

This may sound like a rationalization, given his presidency is living now with a violent, abusive partner in the domestic opposition, but Biden actually is smart to be tackling the GOP elephant in the room. As former President Donald Trump’s second Senate impeachment trial unfolded, our friends and foes abroad could see clearly we need to get our own house in order before we start telling other nations what to do.

Only credible, effective policy can change public opinion at home and abroad, and Biden made a good start in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection in the U.S. Capitol. Even as he promised to move forward with hosting a “Summit of Democracy” early in his administration to rally other nations “to defend democracy globally,” he needed to acknowledge America’s low point on that score.