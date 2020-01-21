STU ELLIS: With impeachment trial looming, President Trump finds home at farmers' convention

Typical political pollsters report just over 80% of farmers and ranchers favor Trump over any Democratic presidential candidate. His administration made them happy with many decisions, primarily EPA decisions on water issues. Without saying anything, Mr. Trump would have been applauded for that reason alone.

When he spoke, he focused on trade, an issue that has had farmers in a financial lurch because of trade’s negative impact on commodity market prices. But with last week’s signing of a China agreement and the Senate’s approval of the NAFTA replacement, USMCA, Trump could claim victory and bask in the applause. And he did, time after time.

He also spoke about granting year-round ethanol sales, and probably wondered why he did not get the applause he was anticipating. That is because farmers are not pleased with other ethanol decisions of the Trump EPA that have more than offset any year-round sales of ethanol. It is not known if he was following what his speechwriters prepared or was doing his typical ad lib.