STU ELLIS: With impeachment trial looming, President Trump finds home at farmers' convention

President Donald Trump behaves as any other person would and seeks comfort in the midst of adversity. And agriculture proved to be his home away from home.
While Capitol Hill was preparing for its third presidential impeachment process in the history of the nation, and all of Washington was politically focused on “The Big Show” in the Senate, Air Force One was at the airport in Austin, Texas, and Mr. Trump was welcoming applause at the convention center.
The venue was the annual meeting of the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF). AFBF has been visited by presidents over time, but never annually. And the three consecutive years that President Trump has addressed the assemblage of farmers and ranchers is an unbelievable record in itself. All presidents have an open invitation, but rarely accept.
Only AFBF and White House schedulers know if Mr. Trump sought an early invitation himself, and no one is going to say anything about that. But he likes the group. Upwards of 10,000 farmers and ranchers generally cheering and applauding him on Sunday was a welcome balm applied to a smarting psyche of the president.
One can only imagine someone with an overwhelming ego being bashed politically in Washington needing to hear cheers instead of jeers. And that is why he found the AFBF stage so welcoming. It was salve for a bad political sunburn.
Typical political pollsters report just over 80% of farmers and ranchers favor Trump over any Democratic presidential candidate. His administration made them happy with many decisions, primarily EPA decisions on water issues. Without saying anything, Mr. Trump would have been applauded for that reason alone.
When he spoke, he focused on trade, an issue that has had farmers in a financial lurch because of trade’s negative impact on commodity market prices. But with last week’s signing of a China agreement and the Senate’s approval of the NAFTA replacement, USMCA, Trump could claim victory and bask in the applause. And he did, time after time.
He also spoke about granting year-round ethanol sales, and probably wondered why he did not get the applause he was anticipating. That is because farmers are not pleased with other ethanol decisions of the Trump EPA that have more than offset any year-round sales of ethanol. It is not known if he was following what his speechwriters prepared or was doing his typical ad lib.
Nevertheless, the venue and opportunity were perfect. He was in a friendly state, and among more friends than may attend his periodic fundraising speeches. He was at home, so to speak, based on his regular appearances at AFBF where the attendees vote, and will overwhelmingly vote for a Republican, and will more than likely support him in November over anyone else.
What he won’t know is that many who vote for him will be angry about one or more things that he has done, or his character, or his approach to decision-making and will vote for him, holding their nose.
Stu Ellis is an observer of the Central Illinois agriculture scene. In addition to his weekly column, you can view his “From The Farm” and “Harvest Heritage” reports on WCIA 3 News.