Stuart Rothenberg: Is that a partisan wave building?

As I (and others) have written repeatedly, the dynamic in 2020, with Trump in the White House and COVID-19 dominating the narrative, is much different from 2016, when Trump had no record, a wheelbarrow full of promises and an opponent who was much less popular than analysts appreciated.

Very few voters say they could change their mind, an unsurprising reality considering the candidates and the campaign to date.

Trump's path to victory continues to be only through the Electoral College (or possibly through the courts) since he will lose the popular vote handily.

Unfortunately for the president and his party, Biden leads consistently in at least four crucial states Trump won in 2016: Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Arizona. And at least a few others are pure toss-ups: North Carolina, Florida and Iowa.

Both presidential campaigns are focused on that handful of states (along with a few others, like Georgia and Ohio), and we should all watch for changes in public opinion in those crucial places. But each day, Trump's window closes a bit more, shrinking any small chance he might have to overtake Biden in the battlegrounds.

THE SENATE