Stuart Rothenberg: Lowering the bar for the Biden administration

The importance of the Trump vs. Biden comparison means you’ll likely see Democrats complaining about how much worse things are than the country knows. And they are likely to have plenty of ammunition to make their case once they comb through the mountain of information that will be available to them now that they control the White House and Congress.

Biden’s team ought to be able to hold Trump responsible for many of the nation’s problems through the spring and summer, possibly even to the end of the year.

Of course, there are wild cards that will affect how much responsibility Biden and Trump will bear.

Will the former president hover over the GOP — and the country — for the next two years? Will he fade into obscurity? Will Republicans spend more time fighting with each other than with Democrats?

In some ways, the bar is low for Biden. But the evenly divided Senate and narrow Democratic majority in the House limit what he can do. This too means that he must manage expectations, which will surely play an important part in the political battles of 2022 and 2024.

