Stuart Rothenberg: The election that made things worse

As I write this, I don't know who has won the 2020 race for president. But I do know that Tuesday's election will not solve all the nation's troubles, no matter the ultimate outcome. In fact, it will make things worse.

The past four years have taken a toll on America.

Norms were violated, institutions undermined. You can't fix our nation's problems merely by swearing in a president — even one who has promised to bring people together. You certainly can't unite the nation by reelecting an incumbent who badly mishandled the coronavirus, spent four years dividing the country and demonstrated that he regards the nation's political guardrails as a mere annoyance to be ignored.

In fact, the closeness of the 2020 contest guarantees bitterness, name-calling, legal challenges and anger — especially from Trump and his followers, should he lose. His initial claim of victory in the middle of the night and his call to stop the counting of ballots was classic Trump — as always, based on self-interest.

The country needed a clear, decisive result that would end the election quickly and allow pro-Trump and anti- Trump America to move on, maybe even look for a way to accept each other. That's not what the election gave us.