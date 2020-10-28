Tae Kim: Google getting what it deserves

This initial step is a savvy move. First, the government is focusing on the most pertinent issue with the largest impact -- Google's search engine dominance. It's a higher priority than the company's ad-serving technology platform, which, while powerful, accounts for a smaller portion of Alphabet's earnings and wouldn't have been as significant for the technology industry at large.

Second, the lawsuit zeroes in on Google's most egregious behavior, including the large cash payments it makes to partners to maintain its search share. This will pay dividends as the focus helps crystalize what's at stake and may sway public opinion and politicians to support further action.

Bernstein estimates the internet giant pays Apple roughly $8 billion a year to make its search engine the default option for its hardware devices. A number that large for Google, which already has a monopoly-type position in the search market, is indefensible. Prohibiting such agreements that clearly suppress competition would allow smaller companies to have a chance.