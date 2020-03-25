TAMMY DUCKWORTH: Time for empathy, selflessness

This kind of virus strikes indiscriminately and inexplicably. There’s no rhyme or reason to who it infects or who it affects. It doesn’t target people based on the color of their skin or the language they speak. Calling it racist names won’t act as a vaccine and embracing xenophobia won’t provide the cure.

The awful reality is that here in the U.S., coronavirus isn’t tomorrow’s nightmare. It’s today’s reality. And given how this virus spreads, it is—quite literally—up to each of us to make sure our country doesn’t have to experience the same hell that our friends across the globe are already suffering through.

Experts believe COVID-19 will infect millions more people in the months ahead. But whether or not those who fall ill get treated—whether or not they get the care that could save their lives—hinges to a large extent on how quickly the infection spreads, along with how effectively our federal government coordinates with state and local governments to get enough medical equipment to hospitals nationwide.

Our actions today can save lives tomorrow. We can “flatten the curve,” slowing the spread so new cases don’t overwhelm our hospitals by simply following the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as elected officials. When the governor orders us to shelter in place, it’s critical to do so.