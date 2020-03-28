Terril Yue Jones: Expelling foreign journalists is a bad idea for both China and the United States

China’s announcement on March 17 that it will expel at least 13 American journalists with the New York Times, Washington Post and Wall Street Journal will hurt China more than it will punish the United States. But it’s not good for anyone.

China called the move retaliation for a recent U.S. order sharply limiting the number of Chinese journalists in the U.S. But Beijing’s decision is also aimed at trying to quash hard-hitting reporting during a time of crisis and deliver a message to Washington that it won’t be pushed around.

The move is obviously bad for U.S. news consumers, who rely on these outlets for accurate reporting. But it also is bad for China. At a time when China is having some success combating the COVID-19 pandemic, the world needs to get news of that from trusted sources. Ultimately, the expulsion order could cast doubt on Beijing’s message that it has brought the coronavirus crisis under control.

The Chinese government has always tried to keep the Western press on a short leash, especially when it is facing internal crises.

China ejected three Wall Street Journal reporters in February, ostensibly in retaliation for an opinion piece in that paper bearing the headline, “China is the real sick man of Asia.”