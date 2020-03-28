Terril Yue Jones: Expelling foreign journalists is a bad idea for both China and the United States

China’s announcement on March 17 that it will expel at least 13 American journalists with the New York Times, Washington Post and Wall Street Journal will hurt China more than it will punish the United States. But it’s not good for anyone.
China called the move retaliation for a recent U.S. order sharply limiting the number of Chinese journalists in the U.S. But Beijing’s decision is also aimed at trying to quash hard-hitting reporting during a time of crisis and deliver a message to Washington that it won’t be pushed around.
The move is obviously bad for U.S. news consumers, who rely on these outlets for accurate reporting. But it also is bad for China. At a time when China is having some success combating the COVID-19 pandemic, the world needs to get news of that from trusted sources. Ultimately, the expulsion order could cast doubt on Beijing’s message that it has brought the coronavirus crisis under control.
The Chinese government has always tried to keep the Western press on a short leash, especially when it is facing internal crises.
China ejected three Wall Street Journal reporters in February, ostensibly in retaliation for an opinion piece in that paper bearing the headline, “China is the real sick man of Asia.”
President Donald Trump responded by ordering five Chinese news organizations, described by the State Department as propaganda arms of the government, to reduce their Chinese-citizen staff in the U.S. from about 160 to 100. Now we have this new wave of expulsions by China.
The news organizations singled out by Washington this month — New China News Agency, the People’s Daily and China Daily newspapers; China Radio; and China Global Television Network — are all state-run media that ultimately report editorially to the Chinese Communist Party. But that has always been the case, and reducing the number of Chinese journalists for that reason was an act that seemed destined to provoke more expulsions of U.S. journalists.
“The fact that the U.S. would not tolerate the mere presence of Chinese media on its territory exposed how hypocritical the U.S. is regarding its much-touted freedom of speech,” China Global Television Network said in an editorial on March 18. “Contrary to the wishful thinking of some American politicians, China is not a pushover for the U.S. bully.”
Both governments need to recognize that entering into a cycle of retaliation that results in fewer journalists covering crucial stories is bad for both countries.
And for China, which frequently complains that it is misunderstood, cutting off foreign news reporting so drastically is a way to ensure that.
Terril Yue Jones was a foreign correspondent in Asia and Europe for 18 years.
