Thomas Spoehr: Another government shutdown ahead?

Actions have consequences. So do inactions. Take the defense budget, which the White House is turning into a poster child for procrastination — a practice that threatens the security of all Americans.

In fact, the Senate has decided it can’t wait any longer and tore up its schedule to focus on nominations this month, instead of budget review. Rep. Adam Smith, chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, recently warned that receipt of the administration’s defense budget past mid-May makes it unlikely the House will be able to produce a defense authorization or appropriation bill before the August recess.

And if they miss that mark, passage of the necessary bills by the end of the fiscal year is doubtful.

Smith is right. We need a real budget, and yesterday. Failure to pass these bills by the end of the fiscal year puts the Defense Department (and the rest of the federal government) into a continuing resolution, or worse — a shutdown — both of which would be deeply injurious to our national defense.