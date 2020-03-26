TIM CAIN: Artists do prove their value

Look, no one’s going to pretend the arts-y people are going to deliver the world from its present bizarre place. A friend this week posted on Facebook: “Health care workers, grocery store employees and truck drivers are now more important than professional athletes, actors and famous musician.” My response: “Always have been.”

But that doesn’t diminish the value of an artist. As we’re staying at home, part of our enjoyment or distraction comes from TV shows, movies, music, books and more that were created in that other world, before we knew how many “o”s were in coronavirus.

Adding to that list of heroes can be those who figured out to capture, record and broadcast signals, and those who mastered mass printing presses. They were pioneers who saw the need for something and worked toward creating it. Just as all of us are trying to pioneer our way through a pandemic, one that’s far more real than anything created in fiction. We’re the beneficiaries now of work those artists have created.

And entertainers have been at it and busy for more than a week, with streaming performances and constant presence on social media. In some cases, it’s been fantastic to watch friends playing acoustic guitars, taking requests and even soliciting virtual tips.