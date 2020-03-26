TIM CAIN: Artists do prove their value

I was probably a sophomore in high school when I realized my place in the world.
I had little to no skill and absolutely no interest in physical labor. I could stock grocery shelves and run a cash register. But the things that seemed to come so easily to others my age — car repair, woodworking, welding, farm work — escaped my expertise.
I expressed concern about that to my father. “I don’t know whether I have any skill that’s of any use to society,” my pitiful self said, maybe expecting a little reassurance. My father, in retrospect, had probably had enough of his two teenagers for one day.
“If you don’t get your backside to bed, neither you or society are going to have to worry about your contribution,” he said. Only he didn’t use the word “backside.”
The story has a happy ending, because my parents, perhaps to a fault, supported me exploring my own path.
Understandably lost amid coronavirus talk last week was Illinois making history. The state became the first in the nation to include the arts as a distinct, weighted indicator of K-12 success in its school accountability system. Dance, media arts, music, theatre, and visual arts are all now a part of how the state measures the impact of each public school.
Starting with the 2022-23 school year, the indicator will equal 5% of every school’s total score. It will consider student participation in arts courses, quality of instruction and student voice.
Look, no one’s going to pretend the arts-y people are going to deliver the world from its present bizarre place. A friend this week posted on Facebook: “Health care workers, grocery store employees and truck drivers are now more important than professional athletes, actors and famous musician.” My response: “Always have been.”
But that doesn’t diminish the value of an artist. As we’re staying at home, part of our enjoyment or distraction comes from TV shows, movies, music, books and more that were created in that other world, before we knew how many “o”s were in coronavirus.
Adding to that list of heroes can be those who figured out to capture, record and broadcast signals, and those who mastered mass printing presses. They were pioneers who saw the need for something and worked toward creating it. Just as all of us are trying to pioneer our way through a pandemic, one that’s far more real than anything created in fiction. We’re the beneficiaries now of work those artists have created.
And entertainers have been at it and busy for more than a week, with streaming performances and constant presence on social media. In some cases, it’s been fantastic to watch friends playing acoustic guitars, taking requests and even soliciting virtual tips.
That’s not wholly a blessing. For example, I didn't think I could grow more weary of John Legend, but there he’s been, everywhere one looks, proving me wrong.
When the times are extraordinary, artists come up with extraordinary solutions.
Corks & Forks is the Decatur Area Arts Council’s key fundraiser, and it traditionally takes place in April. The show will go on this year, regardless of “stay at home” proclamations. While specifics continue to change based on circumstance, Jerry Johnson and Jayson Albright are planning a live broadcast off some sort the evening of April 30 for some relief and entertainment. Follow the Arts Council on Facebook for updates.
When the creative get pushed into a corner, they’ll do their best to decorate that corner as well as they can, and figure out ways to expand it.
