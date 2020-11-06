TIM CAIN; Decatur Celebration gives way when it must

That’s the fault of no one. Decatur Celebration was created and sustained at a different time in our history. Ponder the realities of the moment. Nothing has changed in the xxxx months that the 2020 Celebration was cancelled. In fact, our national health situation, with a flu season waiting to emerge, is significantly worse than it was in August, when Celebration would have been held.

Optimists, logic and the assumed existence of an effective vaccine suggest we might be whatever “normal” we are going to reach by August 2021. But that assumption raises new questions.

What kind of regulations will be leveled on those doing mass preparation of food? When is the next time even a decent number of the population will be willing to stand shoulder to shoulder with others watching a band and quaffing an adult beverage?

Events like Decatur Celebration have no way of knowing what acts and vendors might be available, let alone the fees that might be affordable for vendors and not enough to attract the kind of musical talent that’s been a tradition.

One thing is practically certain – a second year of Decatur Celebration’s absence would likely forestall any possibilities at an attempted revival.