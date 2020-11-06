TIM CAIN; Decatur Celebration gives way when it must

Since the first appearance in this newspaper of the phrase “Decatur Celebration is in the hands of its audience,” we’ve been criticized.
The complaint being that it’s unfair to lay the success or failure of the event at the feet of the public, given the mixed feelings brought on by assorted factors.
Yet the phrase is more accurate today than it’s ever been.
Decatur Celebration will cease to exist without a major infusion of funds.
The threat has reared its ugly head a handful of times previously. So what makes this go-round different?
Plenty.
First, let’s address the obvious. COVID-19 sanctions and concerns led to the cancellation of the 2020 Decatur Celebration. Events all around Central Illinois and all around the United States and the rest of the world have been affected this year. Some of those events won’t return. Particularly those events that relied on an intense but limited influx of cash. Like county fairs. Like city celebrations. Like Decatur Celebration.
Decatur Celebration’s obituary isn’t the only one that will be written. Finances everywhere are going to be challenged. Given the present situation and the uncertainty of the economic future, people with the kind of money needed to put on an event like Decatur Celebration inevitably have priorities other than a three-day August event.
That’s the fault of no one. Decatur Celebration was created and sustained at a different time in our history. Ponder the realities of the moment. Nothing has changed in the xxxx months that the 2020 Celebration was cancelled. In fact, our national health situation, with a flu season waiting to emerge, is significantly worse than it was in August, when Celebration would have been held.
Optimists, logic and the assumed existence of an effective vaccine suggest we might be whatever “normal” we are going to reach by August 2021. But that assumption raises new questions.
What kind of regulations will be leveled on those doing mass preparation of food? When is the next time even a decent number of the population will be willing to stand shoulder to shoulder with others watching a band and quaffing an adult beverage?
Events like Decatur Celebration have no way of knowing what acts and vendors might be available, let alone the fees that might be affordable for vendors and not enough to attract the kind of musical talent that’s been a tradition.
One thing is practically certain – a second year of Decatur Celebration’s absence would likely forestall any possibilities at an attempted revival.
In the meantime, we’ll anxiously await the announcement of acts at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.
The Celebration news release concluded, “We feel that we have exhausted all of our options at this time but are open to thoughtful and innovative ideas to keep the festival going and invite you to share them with us at DecaturCelebration2020BOD@gmail.com by November 30.”
There’s your opportunity.
Decatur Celebration from A to Z
