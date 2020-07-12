Tim Cain: Destruction can't reach memories

Ultimately, it’s plain and simple – newspapers are about people. So when parts of them go away, emotions are going to fire.
My emotions have fired here many times in three decades, watching people leave the Herald & Review for multiple reasons. They’ve found other newspaper jobs, went on to college (or back to college), moved to other fields or just plain decided newspaper work wasn’t for them. That’s the nature of many jobs, right? The people who truly love the work and the process can’t stay away, and those who dislike the work can’t imagine how others stick with it.
Many of us often stay in touch. As quaint as it may sound now, my arrival here in 1988 marked an increase in mail traffic between here and Rochester, Minnesota, the city of my previous employment. After a few years here, interacting with personalities far different than I’d been matched up with up north, I found more of the joy of people. I’d often say to co-workers that they might find jobs that were better, either via pay or work expectations or more tolerable hours, but “you’ll never have as much fun as you have had here.”
And as long as they were paying attention, they would have wonderful stories to tell. Like the one about “Good Ashley,” whose counterpart obituary clerk shared her first name. The counterpart gladly joined in using the “Good Ashley” nickname for two weeks. At that point, she stopped suddenly and said, “Wait a minute – does that make me ‘Bad Ashley’?” (She wasn’t, because soon after, a faulty curling iron caused a smoky mess in her house, and she became “Flamin’ Ashley.” There was also a young man we nicknamed “Boy Ashley,” because it seemed we had a surplus of Ashleys.)
That took place two decades ago, which shows how memorable some of those co-workers could be.
Past co-workers have risen to higher levels in Lee Enterprises. Some left the state and/or the field. Some reached retirement. There are examples of all among my social media acquaintances, from the former intern who’s since been in more countries than I’ve been in states to the man who has bounced between journalism and aviation for vocation.
That Rochester, Minn., newspaper’s building was demolished last month, long after its two floors and block-size building had turned out to be too large for a shrinking staff. Just months earlier, my hometown’s weekly newspaper – which made me a professional at age 13 – has shuttered permanently. I mourned the loss with former co-workers via our social media accounts.
But the funny thing was, the conversations turned to reminisces and reacquaintances. Former Herald & Review co-workers, who probably only knew of the existence of Rochester because I talked about it, noted their sadness, but acquaintances were also renewed.
People who are lucky are able to recall and discuss how much they enjoy their work and enjoy their co-workers. Sometimes they’re lucky enough to realize it while it’s happening.
My career has featured dozens of memorably co-workers. Those memories and relationships outlast multi-million dollar buildings.
