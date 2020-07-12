Tim Cain: Destruction can't reach memories

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ultimately, it’s plain and simple – newspapers are about people. So when parts of them go away, emotions are going to fire.

My emotions have fired here many times in three decades, watching people leave the Herald & Review for multiple reasons. They’ve found other newspaper jobs, went on to college (or back to college), moved to other fields or just plain decided newspaper work wasn’t for them. That’s the nature of many jobs, right? The people who truly love the work and the process can’t stay away, and those who dislike the work can’t imagine how others stick with it.

Many of us often stay in touch. As quaint as it may sound now, my arrival here in 1988 marked an increase in mail traffic between here and Rochester, Minnesota, the city of my previous employment. After a few years here, interacting with personalities far different than I’d been matched up with up north, I found more of the joy of people. I’d often say to co-workers that they might find jobs that were better, either via pay or work expectations or more tolerable hours, but “you’ll never have as much fun as you have had here.”