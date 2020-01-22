TIM CAIN: Terry Jones was already being mourned

Tim Cain Entertainment Reporter Entertainment reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois. Follow Tim Cain Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Celebrity and artist deaths always have a way of knocking the wind out of us.

We were just watching a movie they were in. We just saw an old picture of them. We’ve been listening to their album all week. We just saw them a couple of months ago.

Terry Jones, best known as a member of legendary comedy troupe Monty Python, died Tuesday at age 77. Jones has recently been in the news in the aftermath of a 2015 diagnosis of dementia. Jones had primary progressive aphasia, a rare form of dementia that affects speech.

Jones needs no more endorsement than the one he was given by Monty Python. The headstrong group, with six superb comedy minds, agreed that Terry Jones would be the sole director of the troupe’s films after a co-direction effort on “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” by Jones and Terry Gilliam. And while they regularly criticized one another's foibles and idiosyncrasies, they generally left Jones alone.

But Jones was even more the face of the Python franchise than one might think. The nude organist who appeared at the start of many shows? That was Jones. The famous fat man (Mr. Creosote) who explodes in “The Meaning of Life” after eating “a wafer-thin mint”? Jones. The easily flustered outraged British man? Inevitably Jones.