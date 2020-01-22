TIM CAIN: Terry Jones was already being mourned

Celebrity and artist deaths always have a way of knocking the wind out of us.
We were just watching a movie they were in. We just saw an old picture of them. We’ve been listening to their album all week. We just saw them a couple of months ago.
Terry Jones, best known as a member of legendary comedy troupe Monty Python, died Tuesday at age 77. Jones has recently been in the news in the aftermath of a 2015 diagnosis of dementia. Jones had primary progressive aphasia, a rare form of dementia that affects speech.
Jones needs no more endorsement than the one he was given by Monty Python. The headstrong group, with six superb comedy minds, agreed that Terry Jones would be the sole director of the troupe’s films after a co-direction effort on “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” by Jones and Terry Gilliam. And while they regularly criticized one another's foibles and idiosyncrasies, they generally left Jones alone.
But Jones was even more the face of the Python franchise than one might think. The nude organist who appeared at the start of many shows? That was Jones. The famous fat man (Mr. Creosote) who explodes in “The Meaning of Life” after eating “a wafer-thin mint”? Jones. The easily flustered outraged British man? Inevitably Jones.
While Jones was at his most visible and most famous as a Python member, he also wrote or co-wrote two dozen books and a trio of screenplays. He also did several documentary series. In a time where having skills in a couple of artistic areas led to being called a Renaissance man, Jones truly was.
Seeing our icons go is sad, and seeing the way some of them go is tragic. Due to circumstances that have aligned for the first time in history, we can mourn for a long time. Sometimes, as in the case of singer Glen Campbell, someone suffering can go on a tour and give fans a chance to say farewell.
Instant communication and our humanity have crossed to the point where we’re able to give long goodbyes to people we can see deteriorating in front of us. Some of us have spent five years mourning the loss of the Terry Jones we used to know.
And there’s no reason to remember Jones that way. Rather, remember him in drag (in which he and the Pythons often performed), playing Brian’s mother in “The Life of Brian.” In one of the film’s many memorable pieces, Brian’s mother admonishes a crowd outside her abode, saying, “He’s not the messiah. He’s a very naughty boy.”
Now those are words to remember.
