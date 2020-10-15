Timothy L. O’Brien: Fraud, ineptitude undermine relief

As lawmakers and the White House still struggle to get their arms around the scope and scale of another round of much-needed federal relief for workers and their families, plugging holes in the system should be front of mind. A new agreement among Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell seems a long way off, but haphazard oversight of huge amounts of federal funding has scarred the effort ever since it was launched.

Remember all that Paycheck Protection Program funding that was meant to help small businesses but somehow found its way into the hands of publicly traded companies such as Shake Shack Inc., large operators such as McDonald’s franchisees, sports behemoths such as the Los Angeles Lakers and insiders in the federal government? How did that happen? Well, the federal apparatus that Mnuchin runs and which doles out the funds hasn’t been minding the store. It’s not much more complicated than that.