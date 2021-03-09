Timothy L. O'Brien: Google puts lid on its cookie jar

Without cookies, “each time a user clicked to move to a different page they would become just another random user with no way to associate them with an action they had done just moments ago,” he writes. “This is a bit like talking to someone with Alzheimer’s disease. Each interaction would result in having to introduce yourself again, and again, and again.”

Netscape’s browser, available to anyone with a PC, was a sensation when it debuted, and it effectively marked the beginning of the internet era. Within a couple of years, first-party cookies had morphed into third-party cookies, and companies such as DoubleClick (which Google later acquired) were using them to serve ads to users wherever they went. They also allowed companies to snatch people’s data without their permission and turn around and sell it. Privacy concerns soared, and such was Montulli’s power at the time that a decision about disabling third-party cookies was left to him.

Montulli opted to leave them in place, convinced that their presence was as transparent and manageable as possible. If cookies were uprooted, advertisers would find new tools to accomplish the same thing and, he writes, “we would be trading out one problem for another.”