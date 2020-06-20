Tina Nicholson: We're doing well, Decatur

But isn’t what you with these signs really mean is “COVID-19 sucks”? No matter your politics, whether you agree or disagree with the governor’s handling on the crisis, this is displaced anger and low use of the English language.

I am saddened that this rhetoric has to be seen by all of our children that are driven by these signs. This display is not the high road; and this disgruntled behavior is not something I want our children to emulate.

I wish that adults would role model in a better fashion. Perhaps the money spent on these professional signs would have been better spent in donations to our local food banks.

Thank goodness that the majority of signs I see are homemade “We are in the together" signs, children's sidewalk chalk heart drawings, and the many displays of the deep care that we are giving each other and our community. How about replacing those negative signs with