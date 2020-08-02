Tom Frazier: Common sense says reopen state

What guidance does common sense provide?

First, Pritzker must protect the Illinois Emergency Management Act. This is a good law which gives the governor authority to act in an emergency until the legislature can assemble to address the situation. Regrettably, Pritzker’s response to the myriad of lawsuits filed against the executive orders is to delay hearings by transferring the cases to federal court. The law’s constitutionality will be decided based upon the equal protection before the law and due process clauses of the 14th amendment. Every first-year law student knows Pritzker holds a losing hand. A federal court decision potentially could invalidate the entire law.

To protect the law, Pritzker should reopen Illinois completely. This will make the lawsuits moot. Pritzker should congratulate the citizens for flattening the curve under his leadership, and ask everyone to display common sense when around people vulnerable to COVID-19.