Tom Frazier: Common sense says reopen state

What we need now is a large dose of common sense and personal responsibility. Unfortunately, when a crisis mixes with politics, common sense becomes a rare commodity. Much of the Illinois phased reopening plan has been based on political considerations.
Governor J.B. Pritzker’s recent announcement dividing the four reopen regions into 11 districts is a glimmer of common sense. It is an admission of reality that COVID-19 is not a statewide crisis, but rather a regional problem. A one size fits all solution is not realistic. A smaller, regional approach is the answer. Pritzker could not admit this in his original plan without alienating his political base in Chicago.
Pritzker’s stay-at-home order and "Restore Illinois" plan were issued citing provisions of the Illinois Emergency Management Agency Act. This law grants the governor very broad, but temporary powers to deal with emergency situations. Deciding a lawsuit challenging the stay-at-home order, the court has ruled Pritzker exceeded his legal authority by extending the emergency order past April 8. All emergency executive orders after that date were declared void. Pritzker has ignored the court order and continues to act unilaterally.
The governor cites: data, science, and experts as his reasons to defy the court order. Models from Washington University are the primary basis for the decisions. Data has proven these models are highly inaccurate and overestimate deaths by a factor of 20. Common sense tells us it is foolish to base policy on predictions as reliable as those from an Ouija board.
What guidance does common sense provide?
First, Pritzker must protect the Illinois Emergency Management Act. This is a good law which gives the governor authority to act in an emergency until the legislature can assemble to address the situation. Regrettably, Pritzker’s response to the myriad of lawsuits filed against the executive orders is to delay hearings by transferring the cases to federal court. The law’s constitutionality will be decided based upon the equal protection before the law and due process clauses of the 14th amendment. Every first-year law student knows Pritzker holds a losing hand. A federal court decision potentially could invalidate the entire law.
To protect the law, Pritzker should reopen Illinois completely. This will make the lawsuits moot. Pritzker should congratulate the citizens for flattening the curve under his leadership, and ask everyone to display common sense when around people vulnerable to COVID-19.
Second, decisions need to be based on actual data and science even when it conflicts with the desired political outcome. Coughing and sneezing are the most prevalent way to spread COVID-19. Asymptomatic people generally do not cough or sneeze. Stanford University published models determining 96% to 98% of COVID-19 infected people were asymptomatic. This model is bolstered by a Reuters News survey of 30 state prison systems illustrating 95% of all prisoners testing positive for COVID-19 were asymptomatic. Applied to Illinois, this would indicate instead of 163,000 infected Illinoisans, the actual number would be 3,260,000 or over 25% of the population. The stay at home order has been proven ineffective using actual science and data.
Third, schools should reopen with all normal functions. Data shouts 40% of students do not engage in online classes. A Brown University study illustrates students losing 50% of what was learned prior to the school shutdown and refers to last school year as a lost year of education. Are we really that scared of COVID-19 that we are willing to condemn our children to a life of poverty and crime?
The Journal of the American Medical Association, Pediatrics published findings depicting child to child, and child to adult, transmission of COVID-19 are rare. This was confirmed by a YMCA study of 10,000 children of essential workers cared for at 1100 facilities across the country. Science and data are clear. The children should be in school.
Common sense is screaming for our attention. Gov. Pritzker, are you listening?
Tom Frazier is a retired supervisor with the Illinois Department of Human Services. He is a lifelong resident of Decatur.
