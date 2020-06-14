Tom Frazier: Leaders aren't necessarily experts

Ronald Reagan clearly said it best. He prophetically stated “The scariest words in the English language are I’m from the government and I am here to help.”
During my lifetime government has tried to solve many societal problems by going to war against the crisis. Some symptoms were alleviated, but government solutions rarely succeeded in resolving the issue. Commonly the unintended consequences caused by the cure overwhelmed any positive progress.
The “war on poverty” resulted in generational welfare dependency. The “war on illiteracy” has been met with continually lowering test scores. The “war on drugs” was surrendered with many states, including Illinois, legalizing marijuana. Despite failing, the programs implemented to fight the wars stay in place.
The assumption behind each of these wars is our governmental leaders are the experts. As experts the leaders know what is best. By implication the citizens are ignorant and have to be led. If the masses would only behave exactly as the experts command then everything will be okay.
The fallacy of these assumptions can be illustrated by this personal example. Before retiring from state government, I, along with everyone else in my job title, was pronounced an “expert” on our new computer system even though I rarely processed anything in that program. No thinking person would come to me for program advice.
Now we are in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Governor Pritzker and the state government is here to help. State government has gone to war to defeat the coronavirus. The governor likes to cite science, data and the experts in his daily news conferences. However, COVID-19 is a novel virus, meaning it has never been seen before. As a new virus there isn’t an “expert” who knows exactly how it will behave. We will not have an actual expert on COVID-19 until it has had years of study. The science is evolving daily with presumptions made yesterday being disproven today. Our experts are guiding Illinois based upon assumptions from other viruses, but mostly they are plain guessing.
To fight the war, Pritzker issued a lockdown order followed by his five-phase Restore Illinois plan. After studying the battle plans, the only likely result I can see is for the populace to live in a constant state of fear. We are to: fear going to the store, fear returning to work, fear gathering together in church, fear organized recreation, fear our neighbors, fear our friends, and even to fear our families. To not fear every situation is to invite the virus home.
Here is what I have learned from Pritzker’s daily press conferences: Everyone I come in contact with has COVID-19. That is why they have to wear a mask. I have to wear a mask so I must have COVID-19. The case count of infected people never goes down so no one is ever cured of the virus. Everyone who has COVID-19 will die. I will infect everyone I approach closer than 6 feet and that person will die. Only Pritzker and his experts know how to overcome COVID-19. Everyone else, including the federal agencies, is wrong. If only one life is spared then the economic damage, societal disruption, and living in a constant state of fear has been worth it. Noble people understand these concepts. Only selfish people question these established facts.
Restore Illinois is openly designed to keep Illinois in a never-ending state of emergency with the governor maintaining dictatorial powers. Phase 5, restoration of normal life, can only be achieved if there is a vaccine or by finding an effective treatment approved by the experts. Neither option appears likely to be achieved this year or next year. Illinois will stay in some form of lock down for years to come with the state of fear continuing.
History has proven that government cannot solve society’s problems. We need to decline the help.
Will there be a second COVID-19 surge in Illinois? These are the stats to watch.
Tom Frazier is a retired supervisor with the Illinois Department of Human Services. He is a lifelong resident of Decatur.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.