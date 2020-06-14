Tom Frazier: Leaders aren't necessarily experts

Now we are in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Governor Pritzker and the state government is here to help. State government has gone to war to defeat the coronavirus. The governor likes to cite science, data and the experts in his daily news conferences. However, COVID-19 is a novel virus, meaning it has never been seen before. As a new virus there isn’t an “expert” who knows exactly how it will behave. We will not have an actual expert on COVID-19 until it has had years of study. The science is evolving daily with presumptions made yesterday being disproven today. Our experts are guiding Illinois based upon assumptions from other viruses, but mostly they are plain guessing.

To fight the war, Pritzker issued a lockdown order followed by his five-phase Restore Illinois plan. After studying the battle plans, the only likely result I can see is for the populace to live in a constant state of fear. We are to: fear going to the store, fear returning to work, fear gathering together in church, fear organized recreation, fear our neighbors, fear our friends, and even to fear our families. To not fear every situation is to invite the virus home.