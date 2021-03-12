Tom Silvestri: Praising advocacy for newspapers, openness

The press associations are also an important resources for training journalists on how best to gain access to public information and how various laws impact journalists. Some even have annual freedom-of-information awards to highlight individual excellence or a newspaper-wide portfolio showing extraordinary commitment for protecting the public's right to know.

An added treat for participating in the government process occurs when legislators have been the subject of news coverage that, let's just say, didn't go over well with that elected official -- even if it resulted in well-deserved criticism. I lost track of the number of legislators I visited who wanted first to talk about the paper's treatment of them. "Happy" to listen and discuss.

That's what makes having the press associations as the newspapers' representative an important service. They can act as a buffer, convener of many voices, respectful advocate, or timely mediator, because ultimately we all want the same thing:

A fair, open and accessible government, right?

In Virginia, during my time as publisher, we also were blessed with outstanding legal counsel who had the deep knowledge and sharp insight that led to improved laws. A tip of publisher's hat to these colleagues whose advice strengthened the effectiveness of local newsrooms.