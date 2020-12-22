Trudy Rubin: Biden needs help dealing with China

And Trump’s trade deal certainly didn’t dissuade Xi Jinping from an increasingly aggressive policy overseas.

Trump’s instincts about unfair Chinese trade practices were correct. But as his former national security adviser John Bolton has written, the president’s trade policy was incoherent, driven not by strategy but by his own political needs.

And the cost of Trump’s trade tariffs against China have been borne not by Beijing, as the president claims, but by U.S. consumers and taxpayers.

So Xi Jinping had Trump’s number, as he continues to strengthen China’s military and make military gains in the region at America’s expense.

Which brings us to President-elect Biden, for whom China policy will be the biggest foreign policy challenge. Here is what he has recognized, something that Trump never understood:

First, an America First policy will never be enough to make China reconsider its mercantilist trade policies, such as stealing intellectual property, illegal subsidies and forced “technology transfers” from American companies.