Trudy Rubin: From Tiananmen Square to Lafayette Square, Trump's love of military undermines democracy

Instead, Trump's response was to threaten the use of the 1807 Insurrection Act to deploy U.S. troops to cities whether or not mayors and governors consented, an act that has been used only in the most extraordinary circumstance.

However, Trump's military over-reach has been so egregious that it has stirred immense pushback, including from senior retired military officials. Most notably, former defense secretary and retired Marine Gen. James Mattis issued a broadside accusing the president of dividing the nation. "Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime," Mattis wrote, "who does not try to unite the American people — does not even pretend to try. Instead, he tries to divide us."

The general added that, when he swore to support and defend the Constitution upon joining the military 50 years ago, "Never did I dream that troops taking that same oath would be ordered under any circumstances to violate the Constitutional rights of their fellow citizens — much less to provide a bizarre photo op for the elected commander-in-chief with military leadership standing alongside."

Mattis' criticism was echoed by former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs and retired Adm. Mike Mullen. Perhaps from embarrassment, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper distanced himself from Trump's call to use the military to put down civilian unrest.