Trudy Rubin: Third World War has already started

“This war is for all the world,” a haggard Volodymyr Zelenskyy told CNN from an underground bunker, surrounded by sandbags. The incredibly brave Ukrainian president is correct.

Ukrainians are fighting for us, for the United States, for Europe, for you, for me. To say, as Zelenskyy did, that his countrymen are fighting for “democracy and freedom” is absolutely right but may be too abstract for many Americans to grasp.

Let me put it in more concrete terms:

If Russia’s Vladimir Putin can take over a peaceful country by brute force in the 21st century, and deliberately slaughter civilians to achieve his goals, then we are all at risk. He will not stop with Ukraine.

If Putin can openly threaten nuclear war to scare off NATO from halting his aggression, then much of Europe is in danger. If this deranged killer can play dangerous games with cyberattacks and nuclear weapons, then the threat extends across the Atlantic to the United States.

“The Third World War has already started,” former Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze, told me via a WhatsApp call this week. Only three weeks ago, I was meeting with her in her office at the Ukrainian parliament, whose members are now on Putin’s hit list. The Russian war criminal has already sent vicious Chechen hit teams into Ukraine to assassinate its leaders.

“How many states must be destroyed before the West wakes up?” Klympush-Tsintsadze asked, her voice rising.

“The nuclear threat is here already. The Russians have already taken over Chernobyl [the site of the 1986 nuclear disaster]. Their fighter jets are hanging over Chernobyl as they fire at our cities and we cannot fire back because they are in a nuclear zone.”

There are other, still active nuclear reactors in Ukraine, she said, that are also at risk.

Klympush-Tsintsadze is convinced that the West still doesn’t understand the magnitude of the threat posed by Putin, who wants to redraw Europe’s boundaries by force and uses the methods of Adolf Hitler.

But what disturbs this political activist most deeply is that her country lacks air defenses. Yes, the United States and Europe are now delivering thousands more shoulder-fired Stinger anti-aircraft missiles. But Ukraine lacks a surface-to-air system that can defend against Russian missile bombardments meant to destroy cities and wipe out civilians.

“For us every minute means lives,” she said. “Right now we are begging for a no-fly zone.” This is a plea made repeatedly by Zelenskyy. It means that Western aircraft would patrol Ukrainian skies and prevent Russian planes from attack.

That, however, would mean direct confrontation with Russia, which the United States and NATO understandably want to avoid at this moment.

Yet, as Russia proceeds in its efforts to hurt Ukraine so badly that its government will resign, President Joe Biden and the European allies are going to have to think unthinkable thoughts. They must strategize about how to deter a leader who thinks his nukes make him impervious to Western pushback against his aggression. This is a question President Biden and European leaders must confront not tomorrow, but today.

That’s because this ugly, unprovoked war is only going to get grimmer, as Putin tries — literally — to destroy the Ukrainian army and government by pulverizing cities to make Ukraine surrender.

But Ukrainians won’t bend.

The courage of Ukrainian leaders and ordinary citizens presents Biden and our European allies with an urgent dilemma that has not yet been fully faced.

Biden must prepare Americans, more than he has, for a long-running conflict that will inevitably hurt Americans economically as gas supplies and international trade are disrupted. And he must explain why this is America’s battle, too.

Americans have no choice but to help the Ukrainian resistance — to deter Putin from further threatening the world.

Trudy Rubin is a columnist for the The Philadelphia Inquirer. trubin@phillynews.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0