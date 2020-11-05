Trudy Rubin: World views of election aren't pretty

Watching the confusing patchwork of election rules, state by state, county by county, and the struggle over voter suppression and absentee ballots, she told me, "This is exactly what the Russian authorities use as an argument against democracy. They tell Russians, 'Do you really want this mess?'"

On Tuesday evening, Albats found it hard to believe Trump had won over nearly half the country, whatever the final results. "After four years, when this president lied to the American people about COVID-19, how is it possible so many voted for Trump, given what he did?" she asked. "I thought America was capable of learning from its own mistakes, a lesson America has given over and over to the world. But now I understand it is not."

Albats was pained that Trump had said not a word about the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, or the ongoing struggle by Belarusian democrats against a dictator.

"It's important for us who keep fighting for democracy in Russia to believe that somewhere there are people who believe in democracy," she said. "We understand you can't help us, but we need you to be a model. That is America's soft power. Yours is one of the most educated populations in the world, with great experience in democracy. So this is not just about Trump."