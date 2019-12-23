TUPPER: Discovering the magic of Christmas through fresh eyes — a child's

After the full regalia of Christmas decorations went up in our home, our granddaughter shifted into third gear, burned rubber toddling into the living room and promptly screeched on her brakes.
Though just 2 years old, she goes pedal-to-the-metal most of her waking hours, but this time she lurched to a halt.
We’re excited because this will be the first Christmas where she’ll be able to comprehend what’s going on and tell us about it, even though her language is still evolving from shrieks and unrecognizable syllables to half-words and the occasional facial expression that requires no sound whatsoever.
She shared one of those open-mouthed, wide-eyed looks as she froze in her tracks when confronted by a house full of twinkling lights, Christmas trees and fairyland glimmer.
One of the great joys that comes with grandparenting is getting to remember what it is like to discover life all over again.
Her first trip to the pumpkin patch was a reminder that those big, orange globes are spellbinding to someone who looks eyeball-to-eyeball with the time-honored symbol of Halloween.
Her first time sitting on a horse (yes, with a helmet) was scary to her and scary to her parents and grandparents. But now she can’t wait to charge toward the barn and wait for Nana to hoist her onto the back of her favorite pony, Winnie.
From atop that white horse, a two-year-old is queen of the kingdom. Watching that takes my breath away.
The same feeling was there the day she and her Nana decided to make Christmas sugar cookies.
She stood atop a step stool and watched intently as Nana sprinkled flour on a board and rolled the dough into a thin circle. Nana scattered the cookie cutters and jars of glitter and colorful beads.
Watching the process demonstrated once, the 2-year-old was ready to take charge.
She insisted on putting both hands on the rolling pin and leaning on it with all of her body weight trying to push the dough thin. She grabbed a cookie cutter and applied the same weight to it, pressing firmly to cut the shape of a star, a bell, a horse and the lamp in the shape of a woman’s leg that amused us in the movie, “A Christmas Story.”
Wouldn’t you know? She liked the lamp the best.
Then it was time to sprinkle sparkling sugar and who cared that the first cookie received about a half cup or that enough flour was knocked off the counter to cover the head and back of our dog, who was surely hoping something more substantial would fall into her waiting mouth.
Before long, a baking sheet was filled with raw cookies and our granddaughter was working the rolling pin again as the kitchen filled with the warm smell of Christmas.
When the cookies were done, she admired one for a moment before sliding it between her lips. “Mmmmm,” she purred, and no translation was necessary.
She has reminded me over and over again what it’s like to first discover the taste of a new food, to behold the sight of seeing blue eggs in a bird’s nest for the first time and to belly laugh the first time she invents a game out of a ball and a stack of pillows.
Whether it’s the magic of Halloween, the twinkle of Christmas lights or the smell of baking goodies, there’s an undeniable truth that all of the trouble it takes to decorate a tree, find that perfect pumpkin or roll out cookie dough is worth it when the reward is seeing this magical child breathe it in for the very first time.
Christmas has always been a special time in our lives. Always will be. But watching her discover the magic in her own way — for the first time — has brought us new joy.
We already know it is the most cherished present we’ll receive this Christmas.
Mark Tupper is the retired Executive Sports Editor of the Herald & Review. He can be reached at marktupper@barbeckbb.com.