TUPPER: Discovering the magic of Christmas through fresh eyes — a child's

She insisted on putting both hands on the rolling pin and leaning on it with all of her body weight trying to push the dough thin. She grabbed a cookie cutter and applied the same weight to it, pressing firmly to cut the shape of a star, a bell, a horse and the lamp in the shape of a woman’s leg that amused us in the movie, “A Christmas Story.”

Wouldn’t you know? She liked the lamp the best.

Then it was time to sprinkle sparkling sugar and who cared that the first cookie received about a half cup or that enough flour was knocked off the counter to cover the head and back of our dog, who was surely hoping something more substantial would fall into her waiting mouth.

Before long, a baking sheet was filled with raw cookies and our granddaughter was working the rolling pin again as the kitchen filled with the warm smell of Christmas.

When the cookies were done, she admired one for a moment before sliding it between her lips. “Mmmmm,” she purred, and no translation was necessary.

She has reminded me over and over again what it’s like to first discover the taste of a new food, to behold the sight of seeing blue eggs in a bird’s nest for the first time and to belly laugh the first time she invents a game out of a ball and a stack of pillows.