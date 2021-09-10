TUPPER: We lost so much that day

In the fall of 2001, while I was Executive Sports Editor for the Herald & Review, I morphed into a strange weekly routine.

Every Monday I’d drive to Champaign for Illini football coach Ron Turner’s weekly media luncheon. After getting the low-down from Turner and interviewing a few players, I’d write a couple of stories, jump in my car and drive to my parent’s home in the northern Chicago suburb of Evanston.

My father passed away in 2000 and I was trying to keep a closer eye on my mother, who did not drive and who was now living alone. It became more complicated when, earlier that year, she was diagnosed with lung cancer.

That fall I’d arrive at my mother’s home on Monday evening then drive her to her chemotherapy appointment on Tuesday morning. Then after the visit to the Evanston Hospital cancer care center was complete, I’d take her grocery shopping, give her a hug and kiss and head back to Decatur.

On the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, I was brushing my teeth when news of a plane hitting the World Trade Center in Chicago came rattling through the radio.

A few minutes later, we were in the car on our way to chemotherapy.

Those of us old enough to recall it remember exactly where we were and what we were doing when the awful events of that day began to unfold. Memories of that morning are still vivid and raw.

There was a small television screen next to the comfortable chair in which my mother sat while the chemotherapy was administered. Attached were a number of tubes and through that maze we watched transfixed as the networks replayed the second jet smashing through the wall of the giant skyscraper.

We audibly gasped as the first tower collapsed and tumbled to the streets below.

I remember considering the size of those World Trade towers, then calculating how many people may be working inside or near enough to be harmed by the rubble in downtown Manhattan. I remember telling my mother that 20,000 lives may be lost.

The fact that the ultimate death toll was less than 4,000 remains a miracle in my view.

We clung to a bit of hope when my mother’s cancer diagnosis was first delivered. But later that autumn, about a month after the 9/11 attacks, I sat with an oncologist and listened to a more grim report.

It was then that I realized I’d be losing my mother and in the months to follow, we all realized we were losing parts of American life as we knew it.

Along with the towers, our innocence came crashing down, too.

Until then, I foolishly believed that wars were only fought on foreign soil.

Almost immediately we lost the freedom to come and go as we wished. Security was elevated everywhere. The trips to the airport to cover distant Illini football and basketball games were no longer a breeze.

The next time I visited “The Big House” – Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor – I approached the media entrance gate and a police officer and the biggest German shepherd I’d ever seen leaped from a white van.

The officer asked me to set my computer bag on the ground and the menacing looking dog gave it a thorough sniffing. I stood frozen as the dog gave me a sniffing, too.

“OK, thank you,” the officer said. “You can enter.”

I was a bit shaken but later was grateful someone was taking measures to protect the 100,000-plus of us who were gathered to see a football game.

Looking back, I now remember the days after the attack as the last time this country seemed capable of uniting and pushing forward devoted to a common cause.

In the 20 years since, it’s been mostly bickering, blaming and pulling in opposite directions.

It would be great to go back 20 years. I’d have my mother. I’d have a country I felt better about.

We lost so much that day.

Mark Tupper is the retired Executive Sports Editor of the Herald & Review.

