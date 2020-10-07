Tyler Cowen: COVID issue isn’t the main problem

Again, as the months pass, it’s rational for me to upgrade the probability that I have such a protective immune response. With the passage of time, I will feel more protected than I used to.

The basic reasoning is straightforward: Since I haven’t caught a bad form of it by now, I must be relatively safe. Many Americans may or may not grasp the finer points of the immunology and the Bayesian statistical reasoning, but that is a very common-sense kind of response.

And so such people will take more risk — to the detriment of the broader community. Yet it is hard to say those individuals should feel guilty, as they don’t seem to have had the virus themselves, nor have they seen any concrete signs of having transmitted it to anyone else. Shaming them is thus unlikely to succeed, and in fact it might alienate them and turn them against public-health measures more generally.

It is missing the point to call these people stupid. In fact they are the opposite, as they are willing to change their conduct in response to observed evidence. This is rational behavior, but it is not an ideal quality to have in the citizenry during a pandemic of this kind. Preferable would be a mix of innate fear and an anti-virus, pro-social-norm dogmatism.