Tyler Cowen: Focus on families, not on wages

In contrast, consider the plan for cash grants to families with children. Under one proposed plan, these grants would be between $3,000 and $3,600 a year, depending on the age of the child.

The benefits here are obvious and transparent, namely that families are better off when they have more money. Perhaps some families would use that money in self-destructive ways, but this basic view — that more money increases the chance for better outcomes — is not really contested.

It is perfectly valid to ask how much the federal government should spend on family cash transfers, given the current government debt. But whatever your opinion, the comparison is straightforward and the upfront cost of the policy is easy to measure. The beneficiaries are the families and the children, and the losers are those who will pay additional future taxes at the margin. There are only few other factors to complicate that basic comparison.

Many people, including in President Joe Biden’s administration, seem to believe that instituting both of these policies is not only possible but also desirable. That doesn’t mean both should be adopted. If one of these policies is better than the other, and both of them cost something, it would be better to discard the lesser idea and invest everything in the better policy.