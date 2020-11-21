Tyler Cowen: Vaccine could worsen divisions

The Pfizer vaccine, along with its likely successors, is a very good thing for the U.S. and the world. Yet it's also likely to reshape America in some unsettling ways, segregating society more tightly into rational and irrational responders, especially in the short run.

The first issue will be how Americans respond over the course of the next few months. Simple logic suggests that when a good vaccine is pending, you should play it much safer. Instead of putting off that vacation indefinitely, just wait until you're vaccinated, possibly as soon as next summer. In theory that should be an easier adjustment to make, as indicated by what economists call "intertemporal substitution": waiting for a short time is easier and less costly than waiting for a long time.

Many people will behave in such a rational fashion. But many will instead take more risk. As the prospect of a post-COVID America becomes more vivid, the temptations of going out and socializing now will become more powerful. Once people start thinking about the imminent prospect of partying and fine dining, they might find it harder to resist the idea of just going ahead with it now, despite the higher risk. The giddiness occasioned by a vaccine might have some counterintuitive and negative effects.