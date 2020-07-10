TYREE: COVID-19 may bring about a thinning of options

Even before the pandemic, grocers such as Aldi were generating profits via stores that were well-stocked but with considerably fewer than a gazillion choices in each product category. And department stores were discovering they could sell MORE hair dryers or coffee pots by offering three choices instead of an overwhelming 14.

This change also leads to decreased injuries in the parking lots, with fewer stupefied shoppers staggering into traffic. (“Get me an ambulance… No! Not that one! A free-range ambulance with gender-fluid gurneys and hypoallergenic siren…”)

Yes, I know variety is the spice of life. But that doesn’t do you much good if the SPICE SHELVES COLLAPSE under the weight of nonstop choices, or if you starve to death while debating different SPF levels of turmeric. (“Guess I’ll have to flip a coin. But all I have is pennies, nickels, dimes, quarters and halves. I am so BORED. ZZZZZ…”)

Somehow our forefathers managed to survive with one pickle barrel and one flour barrel (and one dysentery medicine for when the pickles and flour didn’t sell out fast enough), but now we think we’re living in a Third World country if we can’t hand the clerk a list of rock-star demands. (“I’m causing a scene unless I get a bowl of M&Ms with kale DNA injected into every other molecule.”)