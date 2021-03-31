Virginia Heffernan: Vaccination for one is for all

The United States has no national health service. No state or federal organization is going to call you up for vaccination, as for military service or jury duty. It falls to individuals to determine their eligibility, make their way through red tape, secure a place in line, and fight traffic and life's demands to get a shot. Or two.

And because vaccination for one is vaccination for all, instead of begrudging those who have gotten the shots, we should be supporting them.

For those who are vaccinated, or are waiting, take the chance to help others. Vaccine sites need volunteers, and lending a hand might mean you get vaccinated faster. At the very least, the able-bodied should reach out to family, friends and community members who lack the internet skills or mobility to get signed up and get their shots.

It's been a vertiginous year. There's bound to be leftover disorientation and panic. But the country has switched from an every-man-for-himself exercise to a nationwide barn-raising endeavor. This is not a vaccine war; no one is the enemy. The vaccine drive requires not recriminations but the active participation of all of us.

Virginia Heffernan is a columnist for the Los Angeles Times.

