WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Build on reform of insulin affordability

Access to insulin can be a matter of life or death for those with diabetes, a disease that more than 37 million Americans live with. But the drug's soaring price can alarmingly put it out of reach of those who need it.

"The price of insulin has risen inexplicably over the past 20 years at a rate far higher than the rate of inflation," according to an analysis published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings in 2020. "One vial of Humalog, which used to cost $21 in 1999, costs $332 in 2019, reflecting a price increase of more than 1000%."

The cost of other drugs has risen during the same time, of course. Ideally, Congress would swiftly pass a remedy to ensure that all medications are affordable. But that isn't realistic given deepening political divides and the even deeper pockets of pharmaceutical industry lobbyists.

What is doable is passing a targeted reform to help make insulin more affordable for those whose lives depend on it. This spring, there was laudable momentum to enact such a fix, with the U.S. House passing the Affordable Insulin Now Act championed by Rep. Angie Craig.

The challenge now is to sustain that moment and ensure the Senate also acts on insulin affordability this year. This will be no small feat after the leaked release of a U.S. Supreme Court opinion involving another medical issue — abortion. That high-profile issue is critical, but it should not overshadow other urgent health care reforms, such as insulin access.

Minnesota legislators responded with compassionate common sense in 2020 when they passed the state's pioneering emergency insulin assistance bill. Those who meet its reasonable eligibility guidelines can quickly get a 30-day supply for $35 from local pharmacies. Other states, such as Colorado, have also passed insulin affordability measures.

But access to this critical drug shouldn't depend on where you live. That's why federal reform covering all 50 states is so important.

Other insulin cost reforms are under consideration in the Senate that could expand bipartisan support. Families struggling to afford insulin can't wait. Action and bipartisanship are urgently needed.

StarTribune (Minneapolis)

