Will Bunch: Are you listening now, America?

America went to bed Wednesday in a fitful state of mourning — as the death toll from coronavirus sprinted past the 100,000 mark, miles ahead of any other nation — and befuddlement over a president who was too busy golfing and rage-tweeting baseless murder accusations at a TV host to even notice the grim occasion until hours and hours later.

The nation woke up Thursday to one of its great cities on fire.

There was a grim inevitability to the bright-orange glow of Thursday’s Minneapolis dawn, the second night of an uprising that was prompted by the video of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, who’d been accused of a trivial crime, dying handcuffed with the oppressive knee of a white police officer hard across his neck, as he moaned again and again, “I can’t breathe.”

The kindling underneath Minnesota’s largest city has been laid down for decades, as a police force with so many of its members — like the officer who choked Floyd with his knee, Derek Chauvin, from 81% white Oakdale, Minn. — commuting from suburbs to treat the black and brown citizens of Minneapolis like an occupying army. African Americans comprise 20% of the citizenry but more than 60% of those shot from 2009 through 2019 by a police department that, according to its own data, is more likely to pull over, use force against, and arrest blacks than whites.