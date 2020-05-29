Will Bunch: Are you listening now, America?

America went to bed Wednesday in a fitful state of mourning — as the death toll from coronavirus sprinted past the 100,000 mark, miles ahead of any other nation — and befuddlement over a president who was too busy golfing and rage-tweeting baseless murder accusations at a TV host to even notice the grim occasion until hours and hours later.
The nation woke up Thursday to one of its great cities on fire.
There was a grim inevitability to the bright-orange glow of Thursday’s Minneapolis dawn, the second night of an uprising that was prompted by the video of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, who’d been accused of a trivial crime, dying handcuffed with the oppressive knee of a white police officer hard across his neck, as he moaned again and again, “I can’t breathe.”
The kindling underneath Minnesota’s largest city has been laid down for decades, as a police force with so many of its members — like the officer who choked Floyd with his knee, Derek Chauvin, from 81% white Oakdale, Minn. — commuting from suburbs to treat the black and brown citizens of Minneapolis like an occupying army. African Americans comprise 20% of the citizenry but more than 60% of those shot from 2009 through 2019 by a police department that, according to its own data, is more likely to pull over, use force against, and arrest blacks than whites.
It’s an ugly situation that screams out for intervention, even in a nation where the cries of “Black lives matter!” since the lifeless body of Michael Brown was left on the simmering Ferguson pavement in the long hot summer of 2014. Instead, the president of the United States came to Minneapolis roughly nine months ago to rally with white current and former police officers wearing blood-red “Cops for Trump” T-shirts — to douse the city’s rotting kindling with his putrid gasoline.
You know, if this apparent police killing — Floyd was unresponsive and had no pulse when paramedics finally arrived — had happened six years ago, I would write a shocked, indignant and outraged blog post headlined, “I can’t breathe!” Jarred from my shocked years of white privilege, I’d ask: “When will Americans accept there are two justice systems in the country — one for the powerful, one for the powerless — and when will something be done?” I know this because it’s exactly what I wrote on Dec. 3, 2014 — the day I for the first time saw the video of New York City cops killing a black father named Eric Garner, whose alleged crime was selling loose, untaxed cigarettes, with a violent choke-hold.
I could change the names and write the same piece on May 28, 2020 … because what exactly has changed, other than 62 million Americans installing a buffoonish autocrat because he promised to take the shackles off of law enforcement, whatever the hell that means, rather than rein in decades of state-sanctioned terrorism against black and brown people in this country?
Democracy is supposed to fix this, but in Minneapolis the drumbeat of the police baton has continued unhindered whether the people there elect Republicans or Democrats. Indeed, one Democratic district attorney went a remarkable zero-for-30 when it came prosecuting alleged crimes by that police in the county that includes Minneapolis. That ex-prosecutor, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, had been preening to be her party’s vice presidential candidate — a bid that also went up in flames Wednesday night.
There’s a group in Minneapolis called Citizens United Against Police Brutality that pays tribute every year to area citizens who’ve been killed by the police with a pop-up memorial to their Stolen Lives, with a list of dozens of names that gets longer every year.
Meanwhile, the coronavirus has eaten away any remaining facade about the persistence of lingering racism in America in the 21st century, with black and brown people dying at significantly higher rates because of pre-existing conditions exacerbated by a lack of health care, by smog-choked cities and by low-wage jobs where quarantine was not an option.
And now Minneapolis is on fire — just the latest 911 call from a nation that may fall completely apart before it can even reach the next election.
Are you listening now, America?
Will Bunch is the national columnist for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
