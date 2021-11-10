Will Bunch: Democrats should fight culture war it — and win

One bit from the great satirical newspaper-turned-website The Onion that has stayed with me more than any other is searingly funny, of course, but also the best-ever summary of the ugly turn that American politics has taken over the last 40 years.

In its 1999 send-up of 100 years of mock front pages called "Our Dumb Century," a 1980 election shtick involved an infographic comparing the Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan campaigns. Carter's large-type campaign slogan: "Let's Talk Better Mileage." Reagan's: "Kill The Bastards."

In 2021, Biden-era Democrats like Terry McAuliffe, the party's tired retread for governor in Virginia, literally tried to talk better mileage with the voters as their climate change and fix-road-and-bridges promises slowly ground through the sausage maker on Capitol Hill.

Just like Reagan in 1980, Republican Glenn Youngkin's "Kill the Bastards" message carried the day in a state that had seemed to be trending Democratic blue for much of the 2010s. Once again, the Democrats showed up to a culture war gunfight brandishing a 2,000-page piece of legislation.

Look, here's the thing about the election. Arguably, it wasn't the bloodbath for Democrats that the Beltway media portrayed it as. Historical trends — angry passion from voters whose party just lost the presidency, apathy from the party in power — are in play headed into 2022′s midterms. That trend line — coupled with the GOP's gerrymandering edge — suggests a big Republican House majority in 2023.

The Republicans' culture war strategy is winning. That doesn't mean Democrats shouldn't pass bills like the transformational yet horribly named and marketed $175 billion-a-year "Build Back Better." They should. Actual, mature governing is a key part of a strategic message for Democrats, and it excites some voting blocs — just not the one that the party has been unsuccessfully trying to woo back since that Reagan win in 1980, the white working class.

The Democrats will lose the culture war if they're too aloof to even bother to fight it, and if they lose the culture war, they will lose the elections in 2022 and 2024, and it will take a long time to recover. The party that should be dominating in a nation that broadly supports its center-left policies needs to acknowledge that there is a liberal culture, that it's baked into the soul of what makes America America, and they are in the fight of a lifetime to save it.

The Democrats need to fight a culture war — more than anything else — over voting rights, to make the argument that the red state wave of Republican voter suppression laws is a profoundly un-American activity, and that Democrats are the spiritual heirs to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and the Selma-to-Montgomery march, and thus the protectors of an expansive vision for democracy that works for all citizens. To do that, Team Biden needs to make clear — starting with an Oval Office address — that voting rights is his No. 1 priority, and that he will use every tool in his White House bag of tricks to force at least a carve-out of the wretched filibuster to clear the way for game-changing bills like the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

The Democrats need to fight a culture war over book banning — to stop playing rope-a-dope on the bogus "critical race theory" issue and fight for academic freedom and open expression. They need to put Republicans from Virginia — where Youngkin won with an attack ad on Toni Morrison's "Beloved" — to Texas, where American jihadists have targeted some 850 titles in school libraries — on the defensive for the book-burning mindset that our anti-fascist grandfathers fought on the shores of Normandy and in the Battle of the Bulge.

The Democrats need to fight a culture war over education — to remind parents that the real fight for the future of our children is not whether we can keep denying critical parts of American history but whether we're providing any civics education at all to our kids, and whether we can offer our young people access to the kinds of higher education that's out of reach for far too many. There needs to be a new push to revive free community college, and Biden needs to remember his campaign promise to address student debt in a big way.

Will Bunch is national columnist for the Philadelphia Inquirer.

