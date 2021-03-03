Will Bunch: President Biden made US look weak

There are some American traditions that really need to go away. Like Tom Brady (nearly) always winning the Super Bowl. Or, perhaps more importantly, our insane yet deeply entrenched notion that a new U.S. president earns his wings that first time he drops some bombs on the Middle East or in South Asia, just like the string of commanders in chief before him.

Even Donald Trump. Remember in April 2017 when the still newish 45th president — having seen grim video of a chemical attack in Syria on Fox News — decided to launch 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at an airstrip to send a message to dictator Bashar al-Assad (although Assad moved the actual planes, perhaps warned by Russia) and caused CNN foreign policy guru Fareed Zakaria to gush, "Donald Trump became president today." Or even in fiction, when Aaron Sorkin's American president speechified on how hard it is to be the leader of the free world as he frets that a retaliatory airstrike in Libya would kill some innocent janitor — right after (spoiler alert) he orders the obliteration of said janitor.