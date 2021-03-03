Will Bunch: President Biden made US look weak

There are some American traditions that really need to go away. Like Tom Brady (nearly) always winning the Super Bowl. Or, perhaps more importantly, our insane yet deeply entrenched notion that a new U.S. president earns his wings that first time he drops some bombs on the Middle East or in South Asia, just like the string of commanders in chief before him.
Even Donald Trump. Remember in April 2017 when the still newish 45th president — having seen grim video of a chemical attack in Syria on Fox News — decided to launch 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at an airstrip to send a message to dictator Bashar al-Assad (although Assad moved the actual planes, perhaps warned by Russia) and caused CNN foreign policy guru Fareed Zakaria to gush, "Donald Trump became president today." Or even in fiction, when Aaron Sorkin's American president speechified on how hard it is to be the leader of the free world as he frets that a retaliatory airstrike in Libya would kill some innocent janitor — right after (spoiler alert) he orders the obliteration of said janitor.
Joe Biden didn't need to "become president today" — he did a good enough job of that on Jan. 20, when he took the oath to replace the dangerous driver of the Jan. 6 insurrection and immediately started unraveling some of Trump's worst antidemocratic policies. And yet it took him just 36 days as commander in chief to carry out our warped initiation ritual into that fraternity of American presidents — by ordering a lethal airstrike on what the Pentagon said was a base in Syria for insurgents who'd attacked U.S. troops and contractors in nearby Iraq.
I understand that the 46th president felt some pressure to respond to a recent attack blamed on a pro-Iranian militia, which killed a non-American contractor.
But I don't understand what gives Biden — like his predecessors Trump, Barack Obama and George W. Bush — either the legal or moral authority to unilaterally launch a military attack in Syria, when there's been no declaration of war and the only authorization of military force is nearly 20 years old in response to the 9/11 attacks. (Neither, by the way, do some Democratic Biden allies in Congress.)
More importantly, I don't understand why Biden doesn't seem to have a plan to end that "forever war" that dates to 2001, or the never-ending presence of U.S. troops in places like Iraq since 2003, when they toppled Saddam Hussein but never left, for ever-changing and increasingly muddled reasons. The national conversation shouldn't be about what Biden needs to do to protect our troops in Iraq but — in a world that increasingly looks nothing like 2003 — why in God's name are they still over there?
The casual and arguably unconstitutional U.S. bombing inside Syria — coupled with a tepid and morally bankrupt response to another crisis in the region, the hard-to-dispute and now public intel that Saudi Arabia's de facto leader Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the murder of a U.S.-based journalist — are strong signals that Biden won't change the fundamental direction of unbridled, unfathomably expensive militarism that has been America's go-to maneuver for generations.
The truth is that America executing its foreign policy with Predator missiles — regardless of whether a Democrat or Republican is in office, with the U.S. spending more on weapons and troops than the next 10 nations combined — makes neither President Biden nor America look strong. Our bullying and too often deadly ways, in nations stretching from Africa to Pakistan, shows us to be morally weak — clinging to superpower status with brute force rather than the force of our now-on-life-support democratic ideals.
Will Bunch is the national opinion columnist for The Philadelphia Inquirer.