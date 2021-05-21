Will Bunch: Roe v. Wade could throw a political live grenade

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Would the high court actually strike down the 48-year status quo on abortion rights, handing the final say back to the states? Many legal observers are doubtful that the justices — even with a 6-3 conservative majority — will go that far, that fast. Barrett said in a 2016 campus talk she didn’t expect Roe v. Wade would go away, but she did see an opening for increased restrictions — like the law subsequently passed in Mississippi.

But could the sudden, rapid tremors around abortion rights be the warning of a political earthquake? For those watching through the prism of realpolitick, the abortion battle has always looked like a weird game of “chicken” where the drag racers swerve to safety at the last moment — safety being a place where the threats Roe v. Wade might be overturned were more useful for raising money and energizing voters than working for actual change.

But with the possibility of the court’s most impactful abortion ruling in a half-century coming next spring, political experts say any court bombshells could dramatically alter the 2022 midterms.