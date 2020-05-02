Will Bunch: Still numb 50 years after Kent State

On May 4, 1970 — 50 years ago this Monday — a tree trunk may have been the only thing that prevented Alan Canfora from becoming the fifth fatality in a violent episode that both rattled America and reshaped its history, the shooting barrage by Ohio National Guardsmen into a crowd of student protesters at Kent State University.
Canfora was a 20-year-old undergrad at the Ohio public university just east of Akron, and a campus leader in the anti-Vietnam War protest movement. Still emotional and angry after attending the funeral days earlier of a childhood friend who’d been killed in Southeast Asia, nothing was going to deter Canfora from waving a black flag of protest at the noon rally.
Then came 13 seconds that changed everything.
“It seemed like a lot longer,” the 70-year-old Canfora told me by phone this week.
A loud fusillade of gunfire echoed down the hillside and the parking lot where the demonstrators had been pushed back. When the shooting finally stopped, eight others were wounded and four students — Allison Krause, Jeffrey Miller, Sandra Scheuer and William Schroeder — lay dead or dying in the parking lot.
Everything that had happened in the years leading to up this — the escalating youth protests over civil rights and Vietnam, the growing radical calls for revolution — pivoted in those 13 seconds, as the acrid smell of gunpowder drifted across the campus green. There would be days of rage — millions of students went on strike, hard-hat-wearing construction workers pummeled long-haired protesters and two black students would be murdered in Mississippi — but in the long run Kent State became seen not as the beginning of something but an ending. The conventional wisdom on the true meaning of Kent State was summed up in the title of a 2015 documentary: “The Day the ’60s Died.”
But in many ways, the gunshots still echo in 2020. It’s no accident that in the months immediately after Kent State, business leaders and other conservatives began looking for ways to quash liberal thinking on campus and counteract it with the conservative web of noise that became talk radio and Fox News. Right-wing pols cut funding for public universities like Kent State, helping to send tuition skyrocketing and making college more about careerism and less about such dangerous ideas. And a dog-eat-dog economy forced young America to comply with that.
But the greatest impact was largely psychic — the shock and cynicism that the government was capable of gunning down its own youth. And that no one — not the Guardsman or their higher-ups — would ever be held to account for the massacre.
There was frustration that early protest tactics — teach-ins, peaceful marches — had failed to end the war. Some of the most radical groups were starting to call for more violent measures. Into this atmosphere, President Richard Nixon tossed a match. Having taken office the year before with vague promises to end combat in Vietnam, Nixon’s April 30, 1970, announcement that he was expanding the war by sending troops on a mission into neighboring Cambodia felt not only like an escalation but a betrayal.
In the days and weeks immediately afterwards, America erupted in chaos and more violence. The largest student strike in American history shut down most campuses for what was left of the 1969-70 school year.
Over time, the fear that you might get shot for protesting faded but most young people these days are working two or three jobs to pay tuition, accumulating massive student debt or shut out of college and thus the good-job market all together — too beaten down to protest the system even as that system gets worse.
Today, the coronavirus crisis has exposed what America has given away since the echoes of 1970 and Kent State faded — a nation of millions living paycheck-to-paycheck, one pandemic away from losing their health insurance while waiting for hours at a food bank, the social safety net all but destroyed by Reagan-inspired conservatism.
We live in a moment of terrible crisis and economic want, but also a time when real change feels possible. And we’ve seen now what kind of havoc is wreaked 50 years of working to stifle dissent and turn our campuses away from idealism and into machines geared toward churning out cubicle farmers. If we didn’t know then, we know now. How can we run?
