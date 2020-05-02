Will Bunch: Still numb 50 years after Kent State

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On May 4, 1970 — 50 years ago this Monday — a tree trunk may have been the only thing that prevented Alan Canfora from becoming the fifth fatality in a violent episode that both rattled America and reshaped its history, the shooting barrage by Ohio National Guardsmen into a crowd of student protesters at Kent State University.

Canfora was a 20-year-old undergrad at the Ohio public university just east of Akron, and a campus leader in the anti-Vietnam War protest movement. Still emotional and angry after attending the funeral days earlier of a childhood friend who’d been killed in Southeast Asia, nothing was going to deter Canfora from waving a black flag of protest at the noon rally.

Then came 13 seconds that changed everything.

“It seemed like a lot longer,” the 70-year-old Canfora told me by phone this week.

A loud fusillade of gunfire echoed down the hillside and the parking lot where the demonstrators had been pushed back. When the shooting finally stopped, eight others were wounded and four students — Allison Krause, Jeffrey Miller, Sandra Scheuer and William Schroeder — lay dead or dying in the parking lot.