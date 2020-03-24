Will Bunch: Until we punish American greed, no coronavirus bailout will save our warped economy

With much of the economy ground to a complete halt by the global pandemic, Congress — with more than a little help from its lobbyist friends — is racing with indiscriminate speed to pass what could be a $2 trillion coronavirus relief package in a frantic bid that still might not be enough to forestall a second Great Depression.

And you probably won’t be surprised to learn who was cutting to the front of the bailout line. Or that the amount that Boeing is asking for is exactly the same amount of cash it burned these last six years to prop up its now-in-the-toilet stock price: $60 billion … or more!

Boeing is hardly alone, though. Talk of a coronavirus bailout has corporate lobbyists lined up like pigs at a trough, asking for actually more than $2 trillion and hoping that laid-off or debt-burdened citizens move to the back of the line. And they’re also hoping you’ll toss down the memory hole that $1.5 billion tax giveaway in 2017 they lit on fire.

The nation’s six largest commercial carriers, in a notoriously volatile, bankruptcy-plagued industry, spent nearly $50 billion over the last decade on stock buybacks.