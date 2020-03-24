Will Bunch: Until we punish American greed, no coronavirus bailout will save our warped economy

In a time of a deadly coronavirus, America needs to have a serious conversation about something else that kills: greed.
Consider the case of one of U.S. capitalism’s iconic brands and one of our largest private employers, the aircraft giant Boeing Co. In 2018, the giant manufacturer was a huge beneficiary of President Donald Trump and the then-GOP-dominated Congress’ massive corporate tax giveaway — but rather than plow that money into upgrading its manufacturing plants, rewarding its blue-collar workers or saving for the inevitable rainy day, Boeing’s executives decided to get drunk on stock buybacks.
From 2013 through 2019, the company spent a huge chunk of its profits on either dividends for its shareholders or buybacks of outstanding stock, which increases the share price to enrich both Boeing’s top execs and its Wall Street investors. When it came to its new commercial jetliner the Boeing 737 Max, the Financial Times reported that “(i)nstead of building a wholly new aircraft, Boeing simply bolted new fuel-efficient engines on to a tweaked existing airframe” — scrimping to have more dollars for the buybacks.
The consequences were beyond tragic. Triggered by a software flaw that was ignored by Boeing and the Trump administration’s business-friendly regulators, two 737 Max crashes last year in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people. The fiasco also caused Boeing’s stock price to fall to earth, led to scores of canceled orders and put the jet maker on the brink — until the firm’s lobbyists found the most unlikely possible savior: the coronavirus.
With much of the economy ground to a complete halt by the global pandemic, Congress — with more than a little help from its lobbyist friends — is racing with indiscriminate speed to pass what could be a $2 trillion coronavirus relief package in a frantic bid that still might not be enough to forestall a second Great Depression.
And you probably won’t be surprised to learn who was cutting to the front of the bailout line. Or that the amount that Boeing is asking for is exactly the same amount of cash it burned these last six years to prop up its now-in-the-toilet stock price: $60 billion … or more!
Boeing is hardly alone, though. Talk of a coronavirus bailout has corporate lobbyists lined up like pigs at a trough, asking for actually more than $2 trillion and hoping that laid-off or debt-burdened citizens move to the back of the line. And they’re also hoping you’ll toss down the memory hole that $1.5 billion tax giveaway in 2017 they lit on fire.
The nation’s six largest commercial carriers, in a notoriously volatile, bankruptcy-plagued industry, spent nearly $50 billion over the last decade on stock buybacks.
The same crude instincts that caused Boeing to worry more about keeping its investors’ yachts afloat than keeping its passengers in the sky were on display as it came out that a gaggle of senators and House members — most egregiously new Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who’s married to the chairman of the New York Stock Exchange, and North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr — dumped millions of dollars of stock before the crisis hit.
Burr, Loeffler and some of the others had received classified intel briefings that the pandemic would be worse than the Trump administration was telling the American people. But instead of warning the voters who’d elected them, they issued more bland Trumpian reassurances — right after they’d frantically dialed up their broker. They should be prosecuted under the 2012 law that regulates insider trading by Congress — and so should other white-collar criminals who’ve gotten a free pass from the Trump administration.
America will never fully recover from the coronavirus unless we can clean out the bugs that have infested U.S. capitalism for a long, long time.
Will Bunch is the national opinion columnist for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
